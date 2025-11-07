or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump Stuns in Plunging Black Mini Dress at Belated New York City Birthday Celebration: Photos

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA; @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump turned heads while celebrating her birthday in New York City and flaunted her figure in a plunging black mini dress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump made her birthday look count, stepping out in a mini dress to celebrate the milestone with a night on the town.

"A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls,” Trump, 44, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, November 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Turned Heads in a Mini Dress

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ivanka Trump showed off her glamorous side during a night out in New York City.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump showed off her glamorous side during a night out in New York City.

In the series of photos, the Trump heiress, joined by a group of girlfriends, radiated glamour in the figure-hugging bodycon dress adorned with a silver jewel-encrusted plunging neckline. She balanced the sultry look with sheer black tights and sleek pointed-toe heels while posing against the stunning New York City skyline.

“So beautiful you all!! Beautiful friendship you have ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another follower added, “Stunning dress🌟🌟beautiful ladies✨✨.”

“You are absolutely breathtaking. You are so beautiful,” a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Celebrated Her 44th Birthday

Photo of Ivanka Trump marked her 44th birthday on October 30.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump marked her 44th birthday on October 30.

Trump celebrated her 44th birthday on October 30, commemorating the milestone with a heartfelt post reflecting on everything she’s “learned, earned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace.”

“Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there,” she told her followers. “Live in a way that makes both the child you once were and the person you are becoming proud.”

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Received Several Birthday Tributes

Photo of Ivanka Trump received a special birthday shout-out from Kim Kardashian.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump received a special birthday shout-out from Kim Kardashian.

Ivanka received numerous birthday tributes on her special day, including one from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of her brother Donald Trump Jr.

"Happy birthday, Ivanka!" she wrote in her Instagram Story post over the snaps, which included photos with her ex, 47. The first daughter reshared the upload to her own Story.

Ivanka’s close friend Kim Kardashian also honored her, writing, "Happiest birthday to the smartest, kindest woman I know! I hope you're celebrating big! Love you! @ivankatrump this will always be one of my favorite pics of us!"

Ivanka Trump Lives a Low-Key Life

Photo of Ivanka Trump has kept a low profile during her father Donald Trump's second presidential term.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump has kept a low profile during her father Donald Trump's second presidential term.

Ivanka also flaunted the countless "beautiful" flower bouquets she was gifted, writing over a video, "I just walked into the house, and I am blown away by my incredible friends and all the birthday love that they're showing me. I feel so blessed."

Ivanka has kept a low profile, choosing not to return to her position as a senior advisor in the White House during her father's second term to focus on raising her three children with Jared Kushner.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.