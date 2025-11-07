Ivanka Trump Stuns in Plunging Black Mini Dress at Belated New York City Birthday Celebration: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump made her birthday look count, stepping out in a mini dress to celebrate the milestone with a night on the town. "A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls,” Trump, 44, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, November 5.

Ivanka Trump Turned Heads in a Mini Dress

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump showed off her glamorous side during a night out in New York City.

In the series of photos, the Trump heiress, joined by a group of girlfriends, radiated glamour in the figure-hugging bodycon dress adorned with a silver jewel-encrusted plunging neckline. She balanced the sultry look with sheer black tights and sleek pointed-toe heels while posing against the stunning New York City skyline. “So beautiful you all!! Beautiful friendship you have ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another follower added, “Stunning dress🌟🌟beautiful ladies✨✨.” “You are absolutely breathtaking. You are so beautiful,” a third chimed in.

Ivanka Trump Celebrated Her 44th Birthday

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump marked her 44th birthday on October 30.

Trump celebrated her 44th birthday on October 30, commemorating the milestone with a heartfelt post reflecting on everything she’s “learned, earned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace.” “Family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there,” she told her followers. “Live in a way that makes both the child you once were and the person you are becoming proud.”

Ivanka Trump Received Several Birthday Tributes

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump received a special birthday shout-out from Kim Kardashian.

Ivanka received numerous birthday tributes on her special day, including one from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of her brother Donald Trump Jr. "Happy birthday, Ivanka!" she wrote in her Instagram Story post over the snaps, which included photos with her ex, 47. The first daughter reshared the upload to her own Story. Ivanka’s close friend Kim Kardashian also honored her, writing, "Happiest birthday to the smartest, kindest woman I know! I hope you're celebrating big! Love you! @ivankatrump this will always be one of my favorite pics of us!"

Ivanka Trump Lives a Low-Key Life

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump has kept a low profile during her father Donald Trump's second presidential term.