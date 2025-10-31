Kimberly Guilfoyle Posts Photos With Ex-Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and His Sister Ivanka to Celebrate First Daughter's 44th Birthday

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump got a birthday shout-out from numerous people on Thursday, October 30 — including one from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Ivanka's brother Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly celebrated the star's 44th birthday by posting several photos of them together, with some of the shots even including her ex.

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Ivanka Trump's Birthday

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Donald Trump's ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated his sister's Ivanka's birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Ivanka!" she wrote in her Instagram Story post over the snaps. The first daughter reshared the upload to her own Story. The father-of-five, 47, and Kimberly, 56, began dating in 2018 and allegedly became engaged in 2020 — though they didn't publicize the news until 2022. In late 2024, the two called off their engagement, and Don Jr. has since moved on with socialite Bettina Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram The mother-of-three felt 'so blessed' on her 44th birthday.

Her pal Kim Kardashian, 44, also honored Ivanka, writing, "Happiest birthday to the smartest, kindest woman I know! I hope you're celebrating big! Love you! @ivankatrump this will always be one of my favorite pics of us!" The birthday girl also showed off the countless "beautiful" flower bouquets she was gifted, expressing over a video, "I just walked into the house, and I am blown away by my incredible friends and all the birthday love that they're showing me. I feel so blessed."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The First Daughter Reflects on Life for Her Birthday

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram Ivanka Trump reflected on life in her own birthday post, mentioning how important family is to her.

The former beauty pageant contestant made her own social media post on her special day, noting every year around the sun "invites reflection on what I’ve learned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace." The blonde beauty started off her post by sharing that "family remains the heartbeat of my life. Everything expands outward from there." She emphasized the importance of "peace," "transforming pain into wisdom" and "kindness." Donald Trump's eldest daughter went on to mention believing in yourself, innovation, success and friendship. Her final note read, "Live in a way that makes both the child you once were and the person you are becoming proud."

Why Doesn't Ivanka Trump Have a Role in the White House?

Source: mega Ivanka Trump didn't resume her White House role when Donald Trump win the election.