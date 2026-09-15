Ivanka Trump's Summer of Family and Luxury Signals She's Moving Away From MAGA, Source Says

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Ivanka Trump's picture-perfect life on social media may be a sign that she has no intention of returning to Capitol Hill, according to insiders. "I think it's very hard to leave Washington, D.C., with all the power and responsibilities," a friend of Trump, 44, told The Daily Mail on Monday, September 14. "But when you're on the other side of it, you see how beautiful life can be as well."

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Ivanka Trump Seemingly Isn't Interested in Washington, D.C., Return

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot in October 2009.

"She just wants to be there for her family. I think that's very admirable," the source continued. The insider hinted that the motivation behind Trump's frequent social media uploads this summer, which have shown her posing in picturesque locations or traveling with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, wasn't a public relations tactic but rather a signal that she's moved away from politics.

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Ivanka Trump Served as Presidential Advisor to Father Donald Trump

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump has shared several photo dumps showing off her summer with her family.

Ivanka served as an unpaid presidential advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, during his first administration from 2017 to 2021. "The key to understanding Ivanka's Instagram is that she's not posting photos in real time," the source explained. "Ivanka's far more private, and she's just posting a periodic photo dump."

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Ivanka Trump's Horseback Riding Video Sparked Online Backlash

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump shared a video while horseback riding on the beach, which immediately sparked backlash from fans.

Ivanka's upscale uploads have sparked backlash before, most recently earlier this week, when she posted a video of herself horseback riding on a beach in Costa Rica. In the clip set to Coldplay's "Viva la Vida," Ivanka and her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella, were seen galloping at full speed as they lifted their hands off the reins and fearlessly rode hands-free. The post was immediately deemed "tone-deaf" by critics, who pointed out the stark contrast between her lavish getaway and the struggles of average Americans facing the rising cost of living.

Ivanka Trump Faced Intense Scrutiny After Horseback Riding Video

Source: MEGA Critics called Ivanka Trump's lavish vacation video 'tone-deaf.'