Ivanka Trump's Summer of Family and Luxury Signals She's Moving Away From MAGA, Source Says
Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump's picture-perfect life on social media may be a sign that she has no intention of returning to Capitol Hill, according to insiders.
"I think it's very hard to leave Washington, D.C., with all the power and responsibilities," a friend of Trump, 44, told The Daily Mail on Monday, September 14. "But when you're on the other side of it, you see how beautiful life can be as well."
Ivanka Trump Seemingly Isn't Interested in Washington, D.C., Return
"She just wants to be there for her family. I think that's very admirable," the source continued.
The insider hinted that the motivation behind Trump's frequent social media uploads this summer, which have shown her posing in picturesque locations or traveling with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, wasn't a public relations tactic but rather a signal that she's moved away from politics.
Ivanka Trump Served as Presidential Advisor to Father Donald Trump
Ivanka served as an unpaid presidential advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, during his first administration from 2017 to 2021.
"The key to understanding Ivanka's Instagram is that she's not posting photos in real time," the source explained. "Ivanka's far more private, and she's just posting a periodic photo dump."
- Ivanka Trump Slammed by Critics for Horseback Riding as Trump Admin Loosens Restrictions on Wild Horse Slaughter: 'Grotesque Irony'
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Called Out for Their Lavish Lifestyle After Leaving Politics: 'Always Been Especially Vain'
- Ivanka Trump Shows Off Butt in Cheeky Wetsuit While Surfing in Costa Rica
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ivanka Trump's Horseback Riding Video Sparked Online Backlash
Ivanka's upscale uploads have sparked backlash before, most recently earlier this week, when she posted a video of herself horseback riding on a beach in Costa Rica.
In the clip set to Coldplay's "Viva la Vida," Ivanka and her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella, were seen galloping at full speed as they lifted their hands off the reins and fearlessly rode hands-free.
The post was immediately deemed "tone-deaf" by critics, who pointed out the stark contrast between her lavish getaway and the struggles of average Americans facing the rising cost of living.
Ivanka Trump Faced Intense Scrutiny After Horseback Riding Video
Though Ivanka's comment section is restricted, anti-Trump influencer Brian Krassenstein reposted the video on X with the caption, "Ivanka Trump showing us all that $6 gasoline isn’t really a problem?"
"Very tone deaf on your rich a-- vacations," a second wrote in agreement, while a third said, "Do it again, Ivanka. Do it again until you fall off your high horse."
The Trump administration's policies and budget proposals concerning wild horses have also drawn scrunity over concerns the animals could be sold for slaughter.
Investigative reports found that sales of federally protected wild horses increased sharply after Trump returned to office.