Ivanka Trump Rides Horses At Sunset With Daughter Arabella After Revealing She Misses Her Mom Ivana 'Every Day'
Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella, experienced true bliss on Monday, February 20.
The duo sat horseback and galloped across the beach — almost as if they were pulled out of a true storybook fairy-tale.
“Riding as the sun sets with Arabella,” Trump, 42, wrote alongside a video shared to the mother-of-three’s Instagram Story of the two sitting on separate white horses.
Trump and the 11-year-old — who both wore helmets and short sleeve T-shirts — appeared skilled at the unique sport, as the animals galloped at a rather fast pace while an adorable dog trailed behind them.
Arabella is the eldest child of Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, 42, whom she tied the knot with in 2009.
The couple of more than 13 years also share sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.
The entire family recently celebrated Valentine's Day together on Tuesday, February 14, with a loving dinner on the beach.
The special moment with her daughter came just hours after Trump opened up about missing her own mom during a sweet birthday tribute for her mother, Ivana.
"Today would have been my mom’s 74th birthday. She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many. Happy Birthday, Mama ❤. Love you and miss you every day. xx," the former Senior Advisor to the Trump Administration expressed alongside a series of heartwarming photos of the pair.
This was the first heavenly birthday Trump celebrated for her mother, who passed away on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73 years old, as OK! previously reported.
"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family expressed of the late socialite in a statement announcing her devastating death.
"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," the message continued.
The businesswoman shares Ivanka, Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 38, with former President Donald Trump, 76, whom she was married to from 1977-1992.