Jack Antonoff Reveals How He Feels Performing Love Songs Written for Margaret Qualley: 'Really Beautiful'

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Jack Antonoff is finding new meaning in the love songs he wrote about his estranged wife, Margaret Qualley. "It’s actually been really beautiful," Antonoff said. The 42-year-old Bleachers frontman discussed the songs in an interview with The Guardian, published on Sunday, October 25.

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Jack Antonoff Explains Why He Still Performs Love Songs About Margaret Qualley

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff spoke about his feelings toward performing love songs written during his relationship with Margaret Qualley.

Antonoff considered changing his setlist after the breakup but ultimately decided to keep the songs. He explained his decision by reflecting on his relationship with his audience. "Songs which I wrote recently, I obviously was really worried about this specific thing," he said. "I sat long and hard with it and thought, 'If I change the setlist …' and in my gut there was a unanimous jury that said, 'No, this is the deal. The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f------ ever,'" Antonoff added.

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Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff explained why he chose to keep the songs about Margaret Qualley in Bleachers' setlist.

The Grammy-winning producer also acknowledged the emotions behind the music. "Anyone could relate to the terrible sadness and pain, but there’s a great power to it also," he said. Antonoff said sharing the songs with concertgoers had given the performances a different kind of meaning. "I mean, for people to come together, to know what I write a song about, to know how that must feel for me now, to know what that song means to you as an audience member, to just hold it all and sort of celebrate," he said.

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Jack Antonoff Says He Won't Rewrite His Past With Margaret Qualley

Source: MEGA Jack Antonoff explained why he continued to stand by the love songs he wrote about Margaret Qualley despite their separation.

Antonoff also made it clear that he does not want to erase the happier parts of his relationship just because things have changed. He explained why continuing to perform those songs matters to him. "I don’t rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I’ve said," the producer told the outlet. "My life has been dedicated to making it impossible for me to rewrite the past, because I’m standing there, singing about how I felt during the good times, so when the bad times hit I can’t look myself in the mirror and pretend that those times didn’t exist," he continued. "I would rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately," the performer added.

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff married in August 2023 after beginning their relationship in 2021.