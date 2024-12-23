or
Thirst Trap Alert! 8 of Jack Schlossberg's Hottest Photos

Check out the most sizzling moments of former President John F. Kennedy's only grandson, Jack Schlossberg!

Dec. 23 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Jack Schlossberg Turned His Flex Mode On

Jack Schlossberg is the only son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.

Jack Schlossberg, former President John F. Kennedy's only grandson, displayed his toned physique while holding a paddleboard in a March 2017 Instagram photo.

"Left to right: armadillo, homie jones," he playfully captioned the post.

Very Hot… and Cutesy

Jack Schlossberg has two older sisters.

In June 2017, Schlossberg treated his Instagram followers with a hot photo of himself reclining on the ground beside a white sign with the text, "Seaweed Art Show."

He wrote, "My art is my life and my life is my art."

Jack Schlossberg Is a Sweet Fur Dad!

Jack Schlossberg attended Yale University and graduated in 2015.

Schlossberg went shirtless in a photo featuring his fluffy puppy.

He said, "Gonna name him Fuki or Nutroll or Rabbit or Maestro or Big Data or Richard or maybe Pickle or Angus. He's my brother."

He Took Some Vitamin Sea

Jack Schlossberg appeared in 'Blue Bloods' in 2018.

"Gnar won't shred itself !!" Schlossberg wrote in the caption of the carousel of photos from a beach getaway.

Jack Schlossberg Looked Ripped and Radiant

He co-founded ReLight New York when he was in eighth grade.

Schlossberg flexed his biceps in another shirtless snap he posted in May.

He asked his followers, "Shall I compare me to a summers day ?"

He Had Another Fun Day Near the Sea

Jack Schlossberg usually accompanied his mother when she worked as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

In another update in May, Schlossberg showed off his ripped abs as the sea breeze brushed through his curly dark hair.

He wrote, "What's up George Ballanchine !! Goat 🐐🐐🐐🐐."

He Supported Bob Casey

Jack Schlossberg expressed his interest in politics.

Donning a Kids for Casey shirt, Schlossberg showed his support for Bob Casey Jr. as the Pennsylvanian tried to secure a spot in the U.S. Senate.

"VOTE BLUE !! Wish I lived in PA so I could vote for @bobcaseyjr !! Great day in Philly getting people EXCITED !!! Thanks @chrissyteigen @johnlegend for taking a stand and speaking out !!" the political correspondent said.

Who Broke Jack Schlossberg's Heart?

Jack Schlossberg dated Krissy Jones but split after he reportedly cheated on her.

Schlossberg is hot, free and single after going through a breakup on Thanksgiving Day.

On Instagram, he dropped a photoset featuring a snap of himself wearing nothing but sweatpants and a black beanie while posing in front of a bathroom mirror.

He also added the Nicene Creed in the caption, which read, "IT IS SILLY. BUT I BELIEVE. I believe in one God, the Father almighty, maker of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible. I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church. I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins and I look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come. Amen."

