Stay Tuned: Jackie Wiatrowski’s New Music Is About to Redefine Pop

As is sometimes the case, the lines between traditional stage and digital screen can blur. In this “in between” place, Jackie Wiatrowski, singer-songwriter, is emerging as a pioneer. She effortlessly blends the dazzling spectacle of Las Vegas entertainment with the immediate, personal world of TikTok Live. She’s not just a performer; she’s a unique artist who’s proving that the next generation can captivate audiences both on stage and online, setting a new standard for what it means to be a headlining live pro act today.

From the Vegas Stage to TikTok Stardom

Jackie Wiatrowski’s journey is a testimony to her talent and ingenuity. She started with rigorous Musical Theatre training, then became a celebrated Las Vegas showgirl, headliner, and award-winning entertainer. But she didn’t stop there.

Recognizing the limitless global stage that was TikTok, the digital era music artist made a big move and transformed her Vegas showcraft into a digital sensation. She quickly became a “TikTok Live Rising Star” and a top-earning music creator within a year.

Grandeur + Intimacy

Jackie’s art is a unique mix of the polished precision of Vegas showmanship with the raw authenticity of livestream interactions. “I speak both languages — the precision of a stage show and the real-time intimacy of a chat window,” she says of her particular style. “That means I design performances that hit like a residency but feel like a FaceTime with a best friend. I bring arena-level pacing, hosting, and musicality to a platform built on authenticity and speed — turning comments into call-and-responses and viewers into a chorus.”

From Stage to Studio

A big step in her journey is the release of her first pop single, “Reflection,” showing her talent for creating original music. This move further established her as an upcoming music artist to watch, and it allows her to bridge her established live performance career with a growing presence in the recording industry.