Jacob Elordi Confronts Photographers in Paris as He Protects Girlfriend Kendall Jenner: 'Stop!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi wasn't too pleased about the photographers snapping pic after pic of him with his girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, as they walked back to their Parisian hotel. The two stars were in the French capital ahead of Paris Fashion Week, which starts on September 30, though the model has already opened the festivities by walking for L'Oréal on September 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi Tried to Protect Kendall Jenner From Paparazzi

Source: MEDIAPUNCH / ADMEDIA / MEGA Jacob Elordi told the photographers to leave them alone.

In a video posted by a celebrity gossip account on Instagram, the Euphoria actor could be seen protesting the paparazzi as he held hands with the supermodel. "Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?" Elordi told them, adding, "Stop, stop, stop." He added, "You guys got it. Can we just walk home back to our hotel?" Speaking to the photographers, he also said, "No flash, just let us walk. Just let us go." Meanwhile, Jenner, in a tight-fitting quarter-length sleeve dress, did her best to hide her face from the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters Loved His Chivalry

Source: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA Commenters loved the actor's chivalry.

Fans in the comments section were obsessed with Elordi's reaction to the photographers. "There is nothing more masculine than a man taking care of his woman…🫶🏻," one person said. "The way he’s protecting her 🥺❤️," a second added. "It's so sad people can't stop bothering them 😥 They deserve privacy, even while walking through Paris. I don't mind people filming and taking pictures if they shut up and don't ask anything 🙏," wrote a third. "LET THEM LOVE EACH OTHERRRRRR LEAVE THEM ALOONNNEEE," pleaded someone else.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Relationship Timeline

Source: GIORGIA CARENA / MEGA / LISA OCONNOR / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi sparked dating rumors in April.

Jenner and Elordi first sparked dating rumors in April, per Cosmopolitan. The next month, they were spotted vacationing together, and in June they headed off to Japan and Australia. Though the couple hasn't publicly commented on their relationship, they're not shy about being seen together. Elordi was also spotted in the front row at the Bottega Veneta Milan show the model walked earlier this month. He was even filmed taking pictures of his lady as she strutted down the runway.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Dating History