Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of 'Shoving' and 'Ignoring' Husband Will Smith 'Like a Stranger' in Awkward Video: Watch

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Jada Pinkett Smith is under fire after a viral video captured an awkward interaction with her husband, Will Smith. The Set It Off actress, 57, and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 54, were spotted leaving their hotel in Paris, France, as they headed off to Christian Louboutin's Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on Wednesday, June 24.

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Critics Claimed Jada Pinkett Smith 'Shoved' Her Husband

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith walked right by Will Smith as he stopped to sign autographs.

Will walked out the door first, though he paused to stop and sign a few autographs. As for Jada, she didn't miss a step and continued walking, with many fans online debating if she "shoved" her husband during the interaction.

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Jada Pinkett shoved Will Smith aside while he was signing autographs for fans and walked away like he was a complete stranger. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jCtM6pEwsf — PHOENIX 30BG (@30bgphoenixx) June 25, 2026 Source: @30bgphoenixx/X Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were photographed leaving their hotel in France.

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Social Media Reacted to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Awkward Moment

Source: MEGA The internet accused Jada Pinkett Smith of treating her husband like a 'stranger.'

"Jada Pinkett shoved Will Smith aside while he was signing autographs for fans and walked away like he was a complete stranger," one user wrote via X, while another added, "When u make a woman better than u that's what u get in return, how I wish simp could get more harsh treatments than this." "I still don't know what secret she has of Will that has made him still stick with her," a third added. "This is a woman that detests you."

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Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Stepped Out in Paris With Family

Source: MEGA Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith supported their son, Jaden Smith, as he heads the men's Louboutin sector.

The pair attended the Paris Fashion Week show with their daughter, Willow, Will's son Trey and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. They made the rare family appearance in support of son Jaden, who has held the role of Louboutin's men's creative director since September 2025. "It has been family time and this is what Will and Jada want," a source told a news outlet, adding that for the couple, "their family and family time are the most important things to both of them."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Separated in 2016

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith separated in 2016.