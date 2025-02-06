'Separate Lives': Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Open Marriage' Laid Bare

Over the years, the couple has faced rumors and speculations about the true nature of their relationship.

A source told RadarOnline, "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately. But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange — even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners."

"They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship," the source continued. "Their bond is... unique, to say the least."

"That being said, they have no plans to split up, so if the situation as it is now works for them then that's all well and good — if you're into that sort of thing," they continued. "It's essentially properly potty Hollywood stuff."