'Separate Lives': Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Open Marriage' Laid Bare
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have reportedly lived entirely separate lives for six years.
According to insiders, the Hollywood power couple has even strayed away from referring to themselves as "man and wife."
Over the years, the couple has faced rumors and speculations about the true nature of their relationship.
A source told RadarOnline, "Will and Jada may say they have a relationship, but the truth is they are both living totally separately. But while they don’t label each other as husband and wife, they are indeed married. It's just strange — even though they don't share the same home, they consider themselves life partners."
"They say they choose not to conform to conventional definitions of marriage or set rules, but they don't have a completely open relationship," the source continued. "Their bond is... unique, to say the least."
"That being said, they have no plans to split up, so if the situation as it is now works for them then that's all well and good — if you're into that sort of thing," they continued. "It's essentially properly potty Hollywood stuff."
In 2023, Jada admitted they were "still figuring it out."
"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she confessed at the time. "I'm going to be by his side… but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."
In 2018, Will said he and Jada no longer say that they are married.
"We refer to ourselves as life partners," he revealed.
In 2020, during an episode of Jada’s talk show, Red Table Talk, the actress revealed her "entanglement" with August Alsina which took place when she and Will were separated in 2016.
"I wasn't sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Marriage ain't for the weak at heart. There are just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles," she confessed.
As OK! previously reported, Jada revealed how her husband's infamous Oscar slap "saved" their marriage.
"I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did," she said of the night, where the King Richard alum hit host Chris Rock for making a joke at Jada’s expense. "I call it the ‘holy slap’ now because so many positive things came after it."
"That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are," she explained. "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"