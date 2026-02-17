Jada Pinkett Smith Blasts 'Nonsense' $3M Lawsuit Alleging She Threatened Will Smith's Ex-Friend
Feb. 16 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Jada Pinkett Smith responded with a strong message after a former friend of her husband, Will Smith, accused her of threatening him at a birthday party five years ago.
The Girls Trip actress, 54, called the $3 million lawsuit filed by Bilaal Salaam "nonsense" and asked for it be thrown out.
Jada Pinkett Called the Lawsuit Against Her 'Nonsense'
The mom-of-two argued that the allegations against her were "false, uncorroborative, and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment," per docs obtained by a news outlet.
She claimed that the lawsuit was meant to punish her for her “constitutionally protected speech on a matter of intense public interest about her family.”
Jada Pinkett Smith Said Accuser Had a 'Fixation' on Her Family
The "Red Table Talk" host accused Bilaal of having a "fixation" on her family and insisted his name was never brought up when the alleged incident happened back in September 2021.
Bilaal, who described himself as Will's best friend for nearly 40 years, initially filed the lawsuit in November 2025.
In the legal documents, he claimed that Jada confronted him at the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star's birthday party at the Regency Calabasas Common on September 25, 2021.
- Bill Maher Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Telling Her She Should Wear 'A Wig' & 'Thank God' She Only Has Alopecia
- Jada Pinkett Smith’s 'Heart Dropped' After Snoop Dogg Slammed Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Question
- Zoë Kravitz Comes Under Fire For Inappropriate Jaden Smith Comments In Shocking Resurfaced Interview After Slamming Will Smith Oscars Slap
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jada Pinkett Smith Was Accused of 'Retaliatory Campaign'
Bilaal claimed Jada told him that he would “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he continued “telling her personal business,” according to the lawsuit documents.
He also alleged that the Matrix star launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him after he allegedly declined to help with crisis management when the Men in Black star, 57, famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.
Bilaal Salaam Made Claims Against the Smith's in the Past
As part of the $3 million lawsuit, Bilaal sued Jada for “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” claiming she denied to news outlets that she ever saw Will engage in intimate behavior with men.
He also claimed he received threats on behalf of Jada's manager, trying to “work something out” and "end this fued before [he] got physically hurt" regarding a memoir he was planning to release.
Bilaal claimed his reputation was destroyed and cited financial loss and emotional trauma as a result of Jada’s alleged “malicious, intentional, and reckless conduct.”
The former friend has made claims against the Smith family in the past, alleging he caught Will having s-- with actor Duane Martin.
“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” Will’s rep told TMZ in November 2023.