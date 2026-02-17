Jada Pinkett Smith Blasts 'Nonsense' $3M Lawsuit Alleging She Threatened Will Smith's Ex-Friend

Article continues below advertisement

Jada Pinkett Smith responded with a strong message after a former friend of her husband, Will Smith, accused her of threatening him at a birthday party five years ago. The Girls Trip actress, 54, called the $3 million lawsuit filed by Bilaal Salaam "nonsense" and asked for it be thrown out.

Jada Pinkett Called the Lawsuit Against Her 'Nonsense'

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith called the lawsuit against her 'nonsense.'

The mom-of-two argued that the allegations against her were "false, uncorroborative, and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment," per docs obtained by a news outlet. She claimed that the lawsuit was meant to punish her for her “constitutionally protected speech on a matter of intense public interest about her family.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Said Accuser Had a 'Fixation' on Her Family

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith accused Bilaal Salaam of having a 'fixation' on her family.

The "Red Table Talk" host accused Bilaal of having a "fixation" on her family and insisted his name was never brought up when the alleged incident happened back in September 2021. Bilaal, who described himself as Will's best friend for nearly 40 years, initially filed the lawsuit in November 2025. In the legal documents, he claimed that Jada confronted him at the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star's birthday party at the Regency Calabasas Common on September 25, 2021.

Jada Pinkett Smith Was Accused of 'Retaliatory Campaign'

Source: MEGA Jada Pinkett Smith was accused of heading a 'retaliatory campaign.'

Bilaal claimed Jada told him that he would “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he continued “telling her personal business,” according to the lawsuit documents. He also alleged that the Matrix star launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him after he allegedly declined to help with crisis management when the Men in Black star, 57, famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Bilaal Salaam Made Claims Against the Smith's in the Past

Source: MEGA Bilaal Salaam claimed his reputation was destroyed and asked for $3 million in damages.