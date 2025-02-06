Meghan Markle 'Hammered With Death Threats' Over L.A. Wildfires 'Crocodile Tears' and 'PR Stunt'
Even when Meghan Markle is doing good, she’s doing wrong in someone’s eyes.
After the former royal, 43, shared a video showing how she obtained Billie Eilish merch for a 15-year-old girl who had lost hers in the L.A. wildfires, the mother-of-two was hammered with death threats for her attempt at gaining public sympathy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a former butler to King Charles said her Instagram post about obtaining the merch "raised questions" despite her "good intentions.”
Residents of the area then raged at the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly trying to sway the public in her favor with the good deed.
“She needs to shut up or else. Just a massive virtue signaler. Can't someone get her to shut up? I've got no house, no home and she's crying over a t-shirt,” one person penned, while someone else said, "Another PR stunt for Meghan and yet more crocodile tears. She needs to shut the (f---) up and stay in her mansion. The people are grieving for their homes — not their clothes."
While some expressed their distaste for the wife of Prince Harry’s move, the ex-employee of the crown supported her.
"I think whether you love or hate her, there's a lot of different feelings out there towards her,” they said. "This is one of the good things she's done. She's using her position to make a slight difference to someone's life.”
"I think if you're able to do that, that's amazing. To put it on Instagram makes people question why she's doing that,” they added. "But I do think to do something like this is fantastic.”
Meghan and Harry are no strangers to online hate after they left the royal family in 2020 and moved to California. Though many in England see them as black sheep, the butler continued to praise Meghan’s small act of kindness.
"When you've got that position that you can make a slight difference in someone's life,” they stated. “What's going on is devastating and it's awful and it's great to see celebrities trying to kind of rally around and do things like this. I think this is actually using her position for something good, which is fantastic."
The backlash against the brunette beauty came after she shared the story of meeting the teen online after she and Harry went to Altadena, a town devastated by the January wildfires.
Meghan explained the youngster’s home was reduced to ashes, though she still hoped to recover her concert T-shirt in the rubble. The celeb then took it upon herself to reach out to the “LUNCH” singer to replace the shirt.
Billie graciously sent over tons of signed merchandise for Meghan to pass along.
"I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note, and I was like, 'Please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish? Here's what I'm asking,'" she explained of how she got in touch with the songstress.
"I don't even know what this stuff means, but it's signed for her!" Meghan said while laughing about how she feels "old" for not knowing about Billie’s fandom.