Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Barred From Attending 'Mentor' Music Producer Clive Davis' Star-Studded Funeral: Source

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Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly will be keeping his distance from music producer Clive Davis' funeral on Monday, June 29. According to a source, the incarcerated rapper, 56, was not invited to participate in the late A&R executive's final farewell at Central Synagogue in New York City.

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Bad Boys Records Was Founded by Sean Combs in 1993

Source: MEGA Alicia Keys will be attending Clive Davis' memorial on June 29.

In fact, no one from Combs' Bad Boys Records label was asked to attend the memorial. Davis and the record producer were quite close over the years, with the two launching Combs' music brand in 1993 as a 50/50 joint venture with Arista Records. The two men brought iconic rap acts such as the Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112 and Craig Mack into the music mainstream throughout the '90s.

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Sean Combs 'Adored' Clive Davis

Source: MEGA Sean Combs is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix.

“You can’t tell the story of Clive Davis without telling the story of Diddy,” a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack recently. “Bad Boy wasn’t a side project. It was one of the defining chapters of Clive’s career," the insider went on. "Diddy adored Clive,” they went on. “He saw him as a mentor, a father figure, and a friend. Their bond was real.”

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Sean Combs Is Currently in Prison After Being Convicted on 2 Counts of Transportation to Engage in Prostitution

Source: MEGA Clive Davis died at the age of 94 on June 22.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months behind bars after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in October 2025. He's currently being jailed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. As for Davis, he was known as the eclectic powerhouse behind the careers of icons such as Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin, and propelled the careers of many A-list singers throughout his 60-year career. He died on June 22 at the age of 94 at his New York City home, with his rep saying in a statement he "passed away peacefully from age-related illness … surrounded by his family and loved ones."

Clive Davis Died on June 22