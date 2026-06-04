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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Legal Scrutiny as Los Angeles Prosecutors Review Fresh Claims

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors reviewed new allegations involving Diddy.

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June 4 2026, Updated 8:33 a.m. ET

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Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new legal uncertainty as prosecutors in Los Angeles review a case involving fresh allegations against the imprisoned music mogul.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a case involving Combs has been presented to prosecutors and is currently “under review.” The review comes as Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

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What ‘Under Review’ Means

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Image of The case involved a publicist who accused Diddy of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

The case involved a publicist who accused Diddy of sexual assault.

“Under review means they are conducting an investigation into these allegations,” said Daniel M, Rosenberg, Managing Partner at Rosenberg Perry & Associates, who is not involved in the case.

“There’s no formal timeline, other than a statute of limitations,” Rosenberg explained. “Under review will include reviewing witness statements, DNA, videos, surveillance, emails and other relevant evidence. They are going to build their case. And decide whether or not they have enough evidence to file charges.”

The case involves music publicist Jonathan Hay’s allegations that Combs sexually battered him in two incidents in 2020 and 2021. Detectives reportedly investigated the claims before submitting the case to the district attorney for possible charges.

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Prosecutors Weigh Next Steps

Image of Investigators examined evidence tied to the claims.
Source: MEGA

Investigators examined evidence tied to the claims.

“When a District Attorney’s Office publicly confirms that a matter is ‘under review,’ it is rarely a meaningless statement,” said Todd Spodek, Managing Partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case. “In most cases, it means prosecutors believe there is enough information to warrant a serious legal assessment and are actively deciding whether criminal charges should be filed.”

Spodek says the confirmation signals that the matter has “advanced beyond mere speculation.”

“The key takeaway is that ‘under review’ does not mean charges are coming tomorrow, but it does mean prosecutors are asking a very specific question: Can we prove another crime beyond a reasonable doubt?” he explained.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Federal Case Continues

Image of The claims followed his conviction in a case involving former girlfriends.
Source: MEGA

The claims followed his conviction in a case involving former girlfriends.

The new review comes after Combs was found guilty on July 2 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution tied to former girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine and another woman who testified under the name “Jane” during his two-month federal trial.

The jury acquitted Combs of the most serious charges, including racketeering and two counts of s-- trafficking. His lawyers are seeking to overturn the conviction.

Combs is currently scheduled to be released from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Feb. 23, 2028.

A Potentially Consequential Stage

Image of Questions remained about possible future charges.
Source: MEGA

Questions remained about possible future charges.

Spodek said the review process could “take weeks or months,” and could involve additional subpoenas, witness interviews, or presentation to a grand jury, or it could end with no action taken at all.

“From a defense perspective, this is often one of the most consequential stages of a case,” he said, “Critical charging decisions are being made behind closed doors, long before the public sees the next move.”

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