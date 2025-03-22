Jaime King Forced to Move Out of Her Rental Home as She Owes Landlord Over $40K in Rent Amid Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Kyle Newman
Jaime King may no longer have an apartment.
According to legal paperwork, the actress, 45, was sued by her landlord and kicked out of her rental home after failing to pay rent.
The documents indicated that the Pearl Harbor alum signed a lease in April 2023 to rent the property in Los Angeles for a monthly payment of $10,145. The blonde beauty — who has been in a contentious battle with ex Kyle Newman for the custody of their sons James, 11, and Leo, 9 — reportedly owes $42,580 in back rent and “has not paid [her landlord] any money, whatsoever” since January.
Landlord Sheila Irani’s filing stated that she planned to lock out the star until she had paid. King’s attorneys have since fought back.
“[Irani] claims that [King] remains on the property maliciously,” the paperwork stated. “This is false. [King] has attempted to raise the funds for the back due rent but claims unavoidable hardship due to the L.A. wildfires and distracted by active litigation.”
“[King] has expressed to [Irani] multiple times that she desires to pay the past due rent and vacate the premises prior to the end of the lease,” the Star Wars: The Clone Wars alum’s legal minds shared. “She has been acting in good faith to raise the funds to due so, however suffered continued setbacks and hardship due to the Los Angeles wildfires, which came within 800 feet of her home, forcing her to flee her home after mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the Nichols Canyon fire.”
In addition to the fire complicating things for King, the docs noted how she was “involved in active litigation concerning the custody of her children.”
In early March, it was reported that Newman was awarded sole physical custody of the two boys after King allegedly did not complete a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and a 26-week parenting course. The court documents reveal that King is allowed supervised visits with her offspring.
“[The custody battle] has been extremely stressful and distracting from her work, which [Irani] is fully aware of in that an eviction would be detrimental to [King’s] custody matter,” King’s lawyer added.
The model and the landlord eventually agreed that King would move out by Saturday, March 22, though the star has requested extra time.
“King acknowledges that her delay in meeting the March 22, 2025 move-out date will cause Irani significant and incalculable damages including but not limited to the inability to rent the premises to a new tenant beginning on April 1, 2025,” the legal paperwork said. “Accordingly, King agrees to pay Irani the additional sum of $1,000 per day for each day or part of a day as holdover rent.”
Us Weekly obtained the legal paperwork.