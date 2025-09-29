Everything to Know About Jake Knapp's Family: Meet the PGA Golfer's Parents and Brother
Sept. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Robert Knapp
Jake Knapp honors his family as he advances in his professional golf career.
In June 2020, the PGA golfer paid tribute to his father, Robert Knapp, with a Happy Father's Day message.
"Thank you for still loving me even though I hurt myself, get tattoos, grow out my hair and keep my phone on 'do not disturb.' Enjoy your day...also thanks for taking me to the airport this morning 😅❤️," Jake captioned the post.
In an interview with City Lifestyle, Jake shared how his father played a pivotal role in launching his golfing journey.
"I grew up down the street from Costa Mesa Country Club. My dad would take my brother and me there when we were young, and it became a big part of our lives," he said. "My grandparents also had homes in Palm Springs, so visits there always revolved around golf too."
Robert has an Instagram page where he shares family updates and inspiring quotes with his over 1,000 followers.
According to his bio, Robert is a real estate agent and a "Husband of Jennifer, Father to Ryan and Jake, Grandpa."
"Working to be the best me that I can be.Faithful! Enjoy the walk! Give back! Make a difference!" the description adds.
Jennifer Knapp
Despite his busy schedule, Jake always expresses his love and respect for his mother, Jennifer.
In May 2019, he marked Mother's Day with a tribute post dedicated to the matriarch.
Jake wrote, "Not many moms ask to go to the golf course with you on Mother's Day...Lucky to have a mom that supports me with what I do. Love you @golf_mama58 #momma #LTD."
Another post from March 2013 showed Jake posing beside Jennifer while at a track-and-field stadium.
"Happy birthday to the best momma in the world. So lucky to call you my mom and to have you as my best friend. Love you so much momma 🐻💛💙 #mommy #LTD," the caption read.
Jennifer runs a private Instagram page with the handle @golf_mama58. The account has 232 followers and 341 following as of press time.
Ryan Knapp
Jake's older brother, Ryan, is also a golfer. He played college golf at Orange Coast College and the University of California, Irvine.
According to the UC Irvine Sports website, Ryan had a 78.50 average in two tournaments with the Anteaters from 2012 to 2013. He also competed in several events, including the Saint Mary's Invitational in September 2012 and the 2012 Costa Mesa City Championship.
Ryan served as Jake's caddy during the U.S. Open Sectional Qualifier in Newport Beach, according to a 2015 report by the Los Angeles Times.
Jake mentioned his sibling when asked about his earliest golf memory, sharing, "Taking group lessons with my brother from my coach, John Ortega — who's still my coach today — or running around in my grandparents' golf cart in Palm Springs, just hitting balls wherever I could."
Additionally, Ryan manages an Instagram page with 1,126 followers and 1,052 following as of press time. He often posts about golf and his growing family with his wife, Taryn Knapp.