Everything to Know About Jake Knapp's Family: Meet the PGA Golfer's Parents and Brother

California-born PGA golfer Jake Knapp is a dedicated son and brother when he is not on the golf course.

Robert Knapp and his wife, Jennifer, have two adult children.

Jake Knapp honors his family as he advances in his professional golf career.

In June 2020, the PGA golfer paid tribute to his father, Robert Knapp, with a Happy Father's Day message.

"Thank you for still loving me even though I hurt myself, get tattoos, grow out my hair and keep my phone on 'do not disturb.' Enjoy your day...also thanks for taking me to the airport this morning 😅❤️," Jake captioned the post.

In an interview with City Lifestyle, Jake shared how his father played a pivotal role in launching his golfing journey.

"I grew up down the street from Costa Mesa Country Club. My dad would take my brother and me there when we were young, and it became a big part of our lives," he said. "My grandparents also had homes in Palm Springs, so visits there always revolved around golf too."

Robert has an Instagram page where he shares family updates and inspiring quotes with his over 1,000 followers.

According to his bio, Robert is a real estate agent and a "Husband of Jennifer, Father to Ryan and Jake, Grandpa."

"Working to be the best me that I can be.Faithful! Enjoy the walk! Give back! Make a difference!" the description adds.