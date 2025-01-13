NEWS JAKKS Pacific Brings Dog Man to Life: A New Toy Line Inspired by the Upcoming Movie Source: JAKKS Pacific

The Dog Man movie, set to debut in 2025, adapts the wildly popular graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, known for its humor, heart, and unconventional hero. The story follows Dog Man, a crime-fighting half-dog, half-human hybrid, and his adventures alongside characters like Petey the cat, Lil Petey, and Chief. These characters, each brimming with personality, come together to navigate challenges and save the day, all while delivering laughter and life lessons to audiences of all ages. As fans anticipate seeing these beloved characters brought to life on screen, a meticulously designed toy collection offers an opportunity to extend the movie’s excitement into playtime.

A Lineup of Heroes The Dog Man toy collection captures the essence of the film by recreating its standout characters—Dog Man, Chief, Petey, Lil Petey, and Flippy—in both plush and articulated action figures. Each toy mirrors the distinctive traits of its character, allowing children and collectors to recreate scenes from the movie or invent their own heroic stories. This thoughtful approach ensures that the toys resonate with fans while fostering creativity and engagement. Figures Designed for Dynamic Play

Source: JAKKS Pacific

Central to the collection are the 5-inch action figures of Dog Man and Petey, which showcase their intricate details and dynamic features. The Dog Man 5” Figure, with 16 points of articulation, comes equipped with accessories like glasses, a tennis ball, and handcuffs, enabling fans to reimagine key moments from the movie. Meanwhile, the Petey 5” Figure offers 14 points of articulation and includes accessories like a remote, a whiteboard, and a newspaper, reflecting Petey’s clever and mischievous nature. Both figures, available in Spring 2025, are crafted to engage children aged 4 and older, emphasizing durability and playability.

Source: JAKKS Pacific

For those looking to recreate the full ensemble, the Dog Man Supa Cool Figure Pack includes all five main characters—Dog Man, Chief, Petey, Lil Petey, and Flippy. Each figure is designed with unique details to reflect its on-screen counterpart, offering endless possibilities for interactive storytelling and imaginative play. Plush Figures for Play and Comfort

Source: JAKKS Pacific

The collection also includes plush figures for kids who prefer comfort over action. The Dog Man Feature Plush incorporates playful features such as a comical sound effect, activated by squeezing its stomach, and movable ears that add to the fun. Its soft, cuddly design appeals to younger children, while its humor makes it an ideal gift for all fans. The Dog Man 9” Basic Plush offers a simpler yet equally charming option. With its similarly soft design, this plush figure is perfect for both imaginative adventures and cozy moments.

Source: JAKKS Pacific