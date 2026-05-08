James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Reveal Which 'One Tree Hill' Star They 'Need' to Make a Cameo on Their Show 'Everyone Is Doing Great'

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Five years after Everyone Is Doing Great premiered in 2021, James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti return as Jeremy and Seth in a series that follows two actors struggling to move on after their hit vampire drama, Eternal, comes to an end. Now, the show is back and better than ever. This season, Lafferty and Colletti, who became close while filming One Tree Hill, were able to bring on their old costars Bryan Greenberg, who played Jake Jagielski on OTH, and Robbie Jones, who played Quentin Fields.

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Source: @alexandrapark1/Instagram James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti write and star in 'Everyone Is Doing Great.'

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However, there's one person they are trying to chase down. "It’d be great if Rob Buckley would quit turning us down," the Laguna Beach alum, 40, exclusively tells OK! about their costar Robert Buckley. "We’re gonna need him to actually sign up. Maybe it’s not his thing. We’ll see. But yeah, this is us saying right now: Rob Buckley, Season 3. You can’t say no. We’re putting that out in the universe. We’d love to see that because Buckley is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my entire life. So that would be a dream get for us on the absurd comedy side of it all."

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Meanwhile, Lafferty, 40, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Alexandra Park, who also appears in the show, adds they're "always trying to call in the favors from friends for the show. Being an independent show, we work on a limited budget, and that’s where a lot of friends come in very handy when we need them to show up for us." He shares: "And we’re always thinking about folks from all the different shows — whether it’s The Royals, H2O: Just Add Water, different shows that we’ve worked on, One Tree Hill as well, of course. It’s natural for you to kind of go to those pools to think about the folks that you’ve worked with before, and also that will have a lot more trouble saying no to you because in some way, they kind of have to say yes because they’re friends. So yeah, it’s something that we’re always considering, especially when you’re working with indie TV. You need people to come in and maybe take a little bit less on their contract side to be able to get this thing done."

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Source: @jameslafferty/Instagram The duo want 'OTH' star Robert Buckley to appear in Season 3.

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The costars and friends, who also wrote the series, feel fortunate that Netflix picked up the exclusive global rights for Everyone Is Doing Great through a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television.

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"We are going to remain an independent show. We think we are in a position where we’re partnered with Sony, and Sony’s helped get us to Netflix worldwide, but we will remain independent, which is great. That’s the opportunity to make sure that we’re trying to get this show out to as many places as possible," the Traitors star says. "We finished the second season a couple of years ago, but we’ve been holding out for this opportunity. We’re just so excited now. I’m personally even being able to watch the show after we finished the show — and it was a couple of years ago — and we’re all jumping back into really getting through the episodes again. It’s nice to have actually had a little bit of time from it and jump back in and be able to enjoy the show because we’ve had some time away from it." "We’re all just super excited that we’ve come to this place. We’re very grateful for the work that Sony has put into getting us here, and for Netflix supporting independent TV. So, you know, you can thank Sony Pictures Television and Netflix for supporting indie TV, and it’s all very exciting," he adds.

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Source: @alexandrapark1/Instagram The cast is 'grateful' to film the show.

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Lafferty says the cast is still trying to "wrap" their heads around being back on the air. "It still feels very surreal that this is happening. It’s been such a journey. It’s pretty amazing. It doesn’t get less incredible for us every day. We’re so grateful, and it’s amazing. Dream come true," he gushes.

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This time around, fans can expect to see more about their world through Andrea (Park) and Izzy (Cariba Heine)'s eyes as well.

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"I mean, look, we saw the first season — we saw the magic that they created when they were on screen, the chemistry that they had. Obviously, we love working together. So as writers, like Stephen and I, it really made sense for us to grow as writers and to try to build the story out so that we are tracking more characters," Lafferty explains. "And it just made so much sense because of this incredible talent that we had on offer here to play these characters. So there’s that. But I think overall, you’re going to see that friction between expectation and reality that really drove Season 1. And I think it’s sort of flipped on its head, where the girls’ characters were doing really, really well in Season 1, and the guys’ characters were really struggling. Look, everyone’s still struggling in Season 2, but I think we’re gonna see a sort of reversal of fortune in some ways. So we’re gonna see things get down and dirty for the girls too."

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Though Season 2 was shot a few years before the premiere, the actors love returning to their characters. "I think we’re all having a bit of catharsis with playing who we really kind of don’t want to be, but it’s kind of in us, you know? We’ve all got those darker colors within us as well. So it’s incredibly cathartic. It’s like putting on an old, delicious glove," Lafferty says.

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"Oh, the chaos and the madness and the stupidity of Andrea, obviously. But also the camaraderie that is continued in true chaos and color," Heine adds.

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Source: Sergio Garcia Season 2 premieres on May 11.

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Ultimately, the longtime friends are excited for fans to see the magic come to life. "It’s a dream come true really. As cliché as that sounds, it’s awesome," Colletti says. "It makes the rewards that much sweeter when you get to a place to celebrate Sony getting your show on Netflix worldwide. You get to celebrate that with your best friends and the people that you’re also rooting for, that you’ve seen go through ups and downs in the business over all these years. So it really just makes it sweeter, and we do recognize that it’s hard to do. It’s a rare thing to have, and it’s with all of us, you know. The four of us here all go back many years and are all just wanting everyone to do very well. So when we get to celebrate this together, it really does make it that much sweeter. We understand that it’s something rare, and so we’re careful to nurture that. I think James always says it best: the friendships come first." "And then we get to work," Lafferty quips.

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