James Lafferty Admits It Would Be 'Flattering' If a 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Came to Fruition

Since The CW show was so popular in the '00s, it made perfect sense Lafferty would be part of the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour, where Steve Aoki and Elena Rose performed.

"It's my hometown. I'm excited that Smirnoff is having this relaunch event here, and Steve Aoki and Elena Rose are performing. It's an amazing mashup of the 2000s," he said. "It's the perfect time to experience some great music and enjoy a frosty Smirnoff ICE."

"It takes me back — even the label takes me back to my time on One Tree Hill, and when I was at the Teen Choice Awards. I think I was paired with Chad Michael Murray for a presentation, and there was an after-party and just seeing the celebrities at the time. I am sure there was Smirnoff ICE floating around then, but I obviously wasn't able to drink it! Now, I can! Also, every time we do something like this, it should also benefit a good cause. The fact that this is benefitting Women In Music – a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in the musical arts space — is amazing. That's a very modern aspect of this nostalgic event, and it's cool to be a part of."