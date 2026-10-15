Politics James Talarico Slams ICE as Donald Trump's 'Secret Police' But Doesn't Call for Its Abolition During Town Hall Source: MEGA James Talarico had a less progressive take on ICE than some of his contemporaries. Adam Downer Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Texas Senate candidate James Talarico made an eye-opening comment about ICE at a CNN town hall on October 14, saying that while he sternly believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is acting as President Donald Trump's "secret police," he doesn't believe the department should be abolished. "We need Immigration and Customs Enforcement in this country, but that's not what we're seeing," he said. "What we've seen over the last year is a secret police force, and that's what we don't want in this country. We don't want masked men in unmarked vehicles coming through and terrorizing our communities."

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Talarico Wants ICE to Focus on Dangerous Criminals

Source: MEGA Talarico called for 'tearing down' Trump's 'secret police.'

The statement is notably to the right of some other progressive Democrats who are calling for ICE's abolition altogether. Texas Democratic congressional candidate Colin Allred has called for ICE to be abolished, while Rep. Christian Menefee said the department needs to be "torn down to the studs." Talarico has called for ICE to shift its focus away from the mass deportation plans it has pursued under Trump. In July, he said, "ICE should be cracking down on the cartels, not on our communities. ICE should be deporting gang members, not small business owners. ICE should be hunting down human traffickers, not moms and babies.” In February, he said he wanted to "tear down this secret police force and replace it with an agency that is actually going to focus on public safety."

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Talarico Took a Shot at Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Talarico said Joe Biden 'failed' Texas.

The 37-year-old Texas state rep. spent his CNN town hall positioning himself as a candidate prepared to work with both sides of the Senate, and directly called out former President Joe Biden in his remarks. "If the Democratic Party is going after the good-paying oil and gas jobs here in Texas, I’m going to stand up against them," he said. "I’m going to call out Democrats like Joe Biden who failed us on our southern border because we need border security here in Texas."

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Talarico Joked About Conspiracy Theories

Source: MEGA Talarico joked about conspiracy theories he had a mental breakdown.

He also walked back some of his more provocative comments, including a time he claimed God was "non-binary." "When I said that, I was being provocative, and I want to admit that and come clean about that, but I think what I was saying is actually not controversial theologically," he explained. The campaign stop was also notable because it was Talarico's first after a nasty case of the flu. The candidate's brief absence from the campaign trail led to a wild conspiracy theory, pushed by Republican agitators online, that he had secretly checked into a mental institution.

Talarico Is Leading Paxton in Most Polls

Source: MEGA Democrats are bullish that Talarico will beat Paxton.