or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > ICE
OK LogoPolitics

James Talarico Slams ICE as Donald Trump's 'Secret Police' But Doesn't Call for Its Abolition During Town Hall

Split image of James Talarico and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

James Talarico had a less progressive take on ICE than some of his contemporaries.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico made an eye-opening comment about ICE at a CNN town hall on October 14, saying that while he sternly believes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is acting as President Donald Trump's "secret police," he doesn't believe the department should be abolished.

"We need Immigration and Customs Enforcement in this country, but that's not what we're seeing," he said. "What we've seen over the last year is a secret police force, and that's what we don't want in this country. We don't want masked men in unmarked vehicles coming through and terrorizing our communities."

Article continues below advertisement

Talarico Wants ICE to Focus on Dangerous Criminals

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Talarico called for 'tearing down' Trump's 'secret police.'
Source: MEGA

Talarico called for 'tearing down' Trump's 'secret police.'

The statement is notably to the right of some other progressive Democrats who are calling for ICE's abolition altogether. Texas Democratic congressional candidate Colin Allred has called for ICE to be abolished, while Rep. Christian Menefee said the department needs to be "torn down to the studs."

Talarico has called for ICE to shift its focus away from the mass deportation plans it has pursued under Trump.

In July, he said, "ICE should be cracking down on the cartels, not on our communities. ICE should be deporting gang members, not small business owners. ICE should be hunting down human traffickers, not moms and babies.”

In February, he said he wanted to "tear down this secret police force and replace it with an agency that is actually going to focus on public safety."

Article continues below advertisement

Talarico Took a Shot at Joe Biden

Photo of Talarico said Joe Biden 'failed' Texas.
Source: MEGA

Talarico said Joe Biden 'failed' Texas.

The 37-year-old Texas state rep. spent his CNN town hall positioning himself as a candidate prepared to work with both sides of the Senate, and directly called out former President Joe Biden in his remarks.

"If the Democratic Party is going after the good-paying oil and gas jobs here in Texas, I’m going to stand up against them," he said. "I’m going to call out Democrats like Joe Biden who failed us on our southern border because we need border security here in Texas."

MORE ON:
ICE

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Talarico Joked About Conspiracy Theories

Photo of Talarico joked about conspiracy theories he had a mental breakdown.
Source: MEGA

Talarico joked about conspiracy theories he had a mental breakdown.

He also walked back some of his more provocative comments, including a time he claimed God was "non-binary."

"When I said that, I was being provocative, and I want to admit that and come clean about that, but I think what I was saying is actually not controversial theologically," he explained.

The campaign stop was also notable because it was Talarico's first after a nasty case of the flu.

The candidate's brief absence from the campaign trail led to a wild conspiracy theory, pushed by Republican agitators online, that he had secretly checked into a mental institution.

Talarico Is Leading Paxton in Most Polls

Photo of Democrats are bullish that Talarico will beat Paxton.
Source: MEGA

Democrats are bullish that Talarico will beat Paxton.

The nine-day absence led Talarico's opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to post, "Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage. My campaign has a simple request: proof of life.”

Talarico addressed the conspiracy theory with CNN, saying, "I opened up social media and learned that I apparently had dropped out of the race, had flown to a mental hospital in Ohio, that I had died."

Talarico is leading in nearly every poll of the Texas Senate race, leaving Democrats optimistic that they could elect a Democrat from Texas to the U.S. Senate for the first time since 1988.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.