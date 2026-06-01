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James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Shares Intimate Wedding Photos as She Marries 3 Months After His Untimely Death

Photo of James Van Der Beek and Heather McComb
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek's ex-wife Heather McComb wed Saturday, May 30.

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June 1 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, married three months after his death.

The couple was married from 2003-2010.

She tied the knot with actor Scott Michael Campbell on Saturday, May 30, and shared photos on Instagram on Sunday, May 31.

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Photo of Heather McComb
Source: MEGA

Heather McComb was married to James Van Der Beek from 2003-2010.

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"Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I, under the covenant of God, got officially married by my beautiful sister @essence_says surrounded by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city, Missoula, Montana," she posted. "Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by."

She continued, "God is so good. Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you, Jesus, the way maker miracle worker! You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget. We are sitting here counting our many blessings."

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Photo of Scott Michael Campbell
Source: @scottmichaelcampbel/instagram

Scott Michael Campbell called bride Heather McComb a 'beautiful soul' on Instagram.

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Campbell also posted wedding photos on Instagram on Sunday, May 31, writing, "BEYOND BLESSED for the most AMAZING week getting married to the BEAUTIFUL soul who is @heatmccomb.❤️❤️ THANK YOU to ALL of our friends and family and all our newfound friends and family!"

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Source: @scottmichaelcampbell/Instagram

Scott Michael Campbell shared photos from his wedding day.

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The wedding happened 3 months after Van Der Beek's death at age 48 of colorectal cancer. The Dawson's Creek star left behind wife Kimberly and their six kids, including Olivia, 15, Joshua, 14, Annabel Leah, 12, Emilia, 10, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

At the time of his death, McComb mourned the loss of Van Der Beek on Instagram, sending words of support to his family.

"I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James," she wrote. "I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply."

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Photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek left six kids behind when he died in February after he battled colorectal cancer.

She continued, "I know that James loved being a father so much and oh how he loved Kimberly with his everything. True soulmates. How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire. James was a blessing to all that knew him and, because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely, is now a blessing to all. God, please hold Kimberly, his children, his family and everyone who is mourning his loss in your arms. You are the healer of all healers. Thank you, Jesus, for bringing this beautiful soul into the world and into all of our lives. I love you, James. I know you had a lot of loved ones up there welcoming you home. God bless you. Till we meet again, you sweet soul you. Prayers up 🙏❤️ James's family meant everything to him."

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