James Van Der Beek Gushed About His Daughter in Heartfelt Final Post Before His Death

James Van Der Beek posted an emotional birthday post for his daughter and father only weeks before his death. Van Der Beek died on February 11 at the age of 48. No cause of death has been released, but he announced he was struggling with colorectal cancer in 2024.

Gushing Birthday Post

"My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared - they seemed so different to me," the post's caption read from January 25. "But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most," he wrote. "I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you’re in more fun. Different senses of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this." "In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good," he continued. "You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life. The world is a better place because the two of you are in it. Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart." He included two images: one of him hugging his daughter Annabel from behind, and another of his father and daughter hugging on the couch.

Statement About His Death

Source: @vanderjames/instagram He posted a birthday tribute to his dad and daughter on January 25.

An official statement about the actor's death on his Instagram read: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Cancer Diagnosis

Source: mega He revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with cancer after he noticed changes in his bowel movements in August 2023. "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he revealed in November 2024. "There's reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

'Nose-to-Nose with Death'

Source: mega No cause of death has been released.