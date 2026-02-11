'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at Age 48 Following Cancer Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has passed away at age 48. News broke of the star's death on Wednesday, February 11, after a rep for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed at 6:44 a.m. No cause of death has yet been given, although Van Der Beek announced he was struggling with stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024.

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek has passed away at age 48.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed after he noticed changes in bowel movements in August 2023. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he revealed in November 2024. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek's cause of death has not been revealed.

In March 2025, the late actor admitted he felt like he was facing death following his health battle. "This year, I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I came nose to nose with death,” said Van Der Beek, who shares six kids with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek. “All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me. I was away for treatment so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them."

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek previously worried he'd face death.

James added, “I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working. I couldn’t even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you’re supposed to prune them. So I was faced with the question that if I was just here to be a too-skinny, weak guy, alone, in an apartment with cancer, what am I? I meditated, and the answer came through. I am worthy of God’s love, simply because I exist. And if I’m worthy of God’s love, shouldn’t I be worthy of my own?"

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek had six kids.