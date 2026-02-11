'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at Age 48 Following Cancer Battle
Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has passed away at age 48.
News broke of the star's death on Wednesday, February 11, after a rep for the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed at 6:44 a.m.
No cause of death has yet been given, although Van Der Beek announced he was struggling with stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024.
Van Der Beek was diagnosed after he noticed changes in bowel movements in August 2023.
"I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he revealed in November 2024. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."
In March 2025, the late actor admitted he felt like he was facing death following his health battle.
"This year, I had to look my own mortality in the eye. I came nose to nose with death,” said Van Der Beek, who shares six kids with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek. “All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me. I was away for treatment so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them."
James added, “I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working. I couldn’t even be a steward of the land because at times I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you’re supposed to prune them. So I was faced with the question that if I was just here to be a too-skinny, weak guy, alone, in an apartment with cancer, what am I? I meditated, and the answer came through. I am worthy of God’s love, simply because I exist. And if I’m worthy of God’s love, shouldn’t I be worthy of my own?"
An official statement about the TV star's death on his Instagram reads: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
James shared his final Instagram post just two weeks ago to celebrate his 15-year-old daughter Annabel's birthday.