Jamie Chung Says It's 'Important' for Her to Find Time to 'Focus on Self-Care': 'Find Time to Be Present'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Jamie Chung's time is precious, which is why she knows taking care of herself comes first.
"There's also the responsibilities of ailing parents, the dying pet, sickness, remissions, nevermind all the logistics of an unpredictable career that could shoot in any city in the world if you're lucky to work on an art that's already squeezed dry to the pulp. I think it's absolutely important you focus on self-care. Make sure to get lots of rest, enough time to recharge mentally, physically or with a massage. Be out in nature but out of the sun. Find time to be present, manage stress. And continue to live to work not work to live. Ageing is a privilege and you can't lose sight to what's important. Feeling your best!" the actress, 43, exclusively told OK! at the Alma Lasers’ Alma Academy in Las Vegas on October 16.
The star, who shares two twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg, said her skincare has changed drastically as she's gotten older.
"But it's not just age, it's a multitude of factors; daily stress, work hours, family, traveling, the environment and diet. They are all major contributors to my overall health and ultimately comes down to your skin. It is the first line of defense for your immune system, so it's all relative. At this age and for the last five years, the variables in my life have been a roller coaster for me cerebrally, so naturally the health and quality of my skin has been very reactionary," she shared.
Since the mom-of-two is interested in aging, it was a no-brain she flew to Sin City for Alma Lasers’ Alma Academy, which brought together celebrity talent, leading aesthetic experts and industry professionals in Las Vegas for several days of conversations around the future of aesthetics, emerging treatment trends and innovation in the beauty industry.
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"I'm really interested in the technology and science behind the treatments. And what that can bring to the aesthetics world. One of my close childhood friend is a Chemist and co-founder of a beauty brand. She's a great resource for questions answered in a way for mass consumers (like myself) to understand," she said. "She's really opened the doors to my curiosity that goes beyond my consumer perspective. It really is fascinating. I also feel like the professionals, doctors and nurses have given me a lot of insight into which treatment they found had great results for their patients."
"Focusing on my health is something I'm choosing to put more focus on moving forward. I'm tired so my skin looks tired. But there are times when I'm back on track in terms of stress levels but my skin just needs a bit of extra love and there are non-invasive treatments for that, like the Titanium Lift," she added. "Like I said, making sure my stress levels are manageable. At this particular age in my life, it's simple, it's all lifestyle. The goal for the rest of the year would be: 8 hours of sleep, keep the work at work and be present with the family, slow simple skincare and treating myself to a treatment monthly, you know, for the stress."