Jamie Chung Reveals She & Bryan Greenberg Like To Do A Weekly Date Night, Share If Their Kids Would Go Into Showbiz

Since the kiddos are growing up so quickly, the Real World alum knows she needs to keep her house safe, which is why her partnership with Duracell to support the #HolidaySafely campaign was a no-brainer.

"You're watching these kids develop at different rates and seeing how they interact with each other, which is so fun. Sometimes they get into trouble with the remote, and we have to be careful. My kids are 13 months and they're crawling everywhere and getting into anything," she reveals. "You turn your back and they've got something in their mouth. You quickly realize to childproof your house — you put locks on certain cabinets, close doors, cover up outlets, etc. Parents are finding where these lithium coin batteries are in our house, and especially with the holidays around the corner, we have all these decorations that use these little batteries. I want to spread awareness to let other parents know that it's harmful if the child swallows the battery. Locate all the items in your house and swap them out for something else."