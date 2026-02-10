or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jamie Kennedy
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Kennedy Looks Unrecognizable While Running Errands in Los Angeles

photo of Jamie Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Jamie Kennedy showed off a new look in Los Angeles while running errands.

Profile Image

Feb. 10 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Kennedy, known for his role in the Scream films, was recently seen running errands in Los Angeles, showcasing a striking new appearance.

The actor, now 55, was spotted on Wednesday, January 28, riding a scooter along Sunset Boulevard while carrying a mysterious manila envelope.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Kennedy was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Kennedy was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

In the pic, Kennedy, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt layered under a black Adidas zip-up jacket and navy pants, sported bright blue sneakers and a baseball cap. His long wavy hair and graying goatee marked a departure from his earlier looks that fans remember from his roles in the ‘90s.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Kennedy is best known for his role in the 'Scream' movies.
Source: TM & © Miramax Films

Jamie Kennedy is best known for his role in the 'Scream' movies.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor is predominantly known for portraying Randy Meeks, a high school student and horror movie enthusiast, in the first three installments of the Scream franchise released in 1996, 1997 and 2000. In addition to this iconic role, he has also appeared in films such as Malibu's Most Wanted, Son of the Mask and Kickin' It Old Skool.

MORE ON:
Jamie Kennedy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star recently bought a $3.1 million home in West Hollywood.
Source: Jamie Kennedy/YouTube

The star recently bought a $3.1 million home in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy, who hosted The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a hidden-camera prank show on The WB, appears to be doing well, as he has reportedly purchased a new home in West Hollywood for $3.1 million.

He shared insights into his personal life during an interview, stating, “The last eight [years] have been a little rough. But I don’t leave, I double down.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Kennedy discussed California’s challenges and the need to support local productions.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Kennedy discussed California’s challenges and the need to support local productions.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor expressed his views on California’s challenges, emphasizing the need for prioritizing taxpayers and urging Governor Gavin Newsom to introduce tax incentives to retain productions in the state. He noted that Los Angeles is integral to his identity, saying, “California has to prioritize the taxpayer. The person in the community who gives back to the economy.”

Kennedy’s passion for the city resonates in his statement: “More people need to stay! We need to save L.A. and bring it back to the oasis it has always been.”

In terms of his romantic life, Kennedy was previously linked to actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, with whom he dated from 2009 to 2010. Their breakup was said to be amicable, with a source sharing that their busy schedules made it difficult for them to maintain a relationship.

Currently, Kennedy appears to be single, while Hewitt has settled down with Brian Hallisay since 2013.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.