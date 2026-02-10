Jamie Kennedy Looks Unrecognizable While Running Errands in Los Angeles

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Kennedy, known for his role in the Scream films, was recently seen running errands in Los Angeles, showcasing a striking new appearance. The actor, now 55, was spotted on Wednesday, January 28, riding a scooter along Sunset Boulevard while carrying a mysterious manila envelope.

Source: MEGA Jamie Kennedy was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.

In the pic, Kennedy, dressed casually in a gray T-shirt layered under a black Adidas zip-up jacket and navy pants, sported bright blue sneakers and a baseball cap. His long wavy hair and graying goatee marked a departure from his earlier looks that fans remember from his roles in the ‘90s.

Source: TM & © Miramax Films Jamie Kennedy is best known for his role in the 'Scream' movies.

The actor is predominantly known for portraying Randy Meeks, a high school student and horror movie enthusiast, in the first three installments of the Scream franchise released in 1996, 1997 and 2000. In addition to this iconic role, he has also appeared in films such as Malibu's Most Wanted, Son of the Mask and Kickin' It Old Skool.

Source: Jamie Kennedy/YouTube The star recently bought a $3.1 million home in West Hollywood.

Kennedy, who hosted The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, a hidden-camera prank show on The WB, appears to be doing well, as he has reportedly purchased a new home in West Hollywood for $3.1 million. He shared insights into his personal life during an interview, stating, “The last eight [years] have been a little rough. But I don’t leave, I double down.”

Source: MEGA Jamie Kennedy discussed California’s challenges and the need to support local productions.

The actor expressed his views on California’s challenges, emphasizing the need for prioritizing taxpayers and urging Governor Gavin Newsom to introduce tax incentives to retain productions in the state. He noted that Los Angeles is integral to his identity, saying, “California has to prioritize the taxpayer. The person in the community who gives back to the economy.” Kennedy’s passion for the city resonates in his statement: “More people need to stay! We need to save L.A. and bring it back to the oasis it has always been.”