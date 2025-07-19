Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's Loving Marriage to Brian Hallisay
Jennifer Love Hewitt has captured the hearts of fans globally throughout her illustrious Hollywood career, but her biggest cheerleader is undoubtedly her husband, Brian Hallisay. The couple, married since 2013, share three children: Autumn Hallisay, Atticus and Aidan.
Despite her fame, she loves to be with her loved ones."I'm really proud of the family we've made together. I'm proud of us," Hewitt expressed about her family in a December 2024 interview.
Meet Brian Hallisay: Actor and Family Man
Hallisay boasts an impressive acting resume with roles in shows like The Client List and Revenge. He starred alongside his wife in 9-1-1, playing Doug Kendall, and the two recently worked together in the 2024 holiday film The Holiday Junkie. After filming, Hewitt took to Instagram, gushing, "I got to fall in love on and off camera with my husband who will also be the man of your dreams after you see this movie. But play it cool ladies. He is mine."
Before pursuing acting, Hallisay worked as an investment banker on Wall Street. He made a bold decision to relocate to Los Angeles to chase his dream of becoming a star.
How They Met
The pair met while filming the pilot for the 2011 series Love Bites, but their romance truly ignited during the filming of The Client List the following year.
"I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," she recalled. "I said to my manager and friend at the time: 'I'm going to marry that man, and I'm going to have his children.' She said, 'Sweetheart, I think everybody thinks they're going to marry that man and have his children.' I was like, 'Yeah, but I'm going to do it. Just watch.'"
While Hewitt felt an instant connection, she described Hallisay's feelings as more of a slow simmer. "He was kind and he was good and close with his family and he was smart," she added.
Parents of Three
The couple tied the knot in November 2013, just five days before welcoming their first child, daughter Autumn. Their second child, son Atticus, arrived in June 2015, followed by their youngest son, Aidan, born in September 2021. Autumn has already shown an interest in acting, appearing in 9-1-1 alongside her parents.
"She was on 9-1-1," Hewitt shared with E! News in May 2024. "She did play Doug and Maddie's daughter in one scene — which some people caught and some people did not — a flashback of what would have happened if Doug and Maddie had stayed married. So that was actually Autumn."
A Marriage Milestone
The pair marked their 11th wedding anniversary in November 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. "This is us. 11 years married! I'm so grateful we had a little date today to celebrate," she captioned a lovely photo with her husband.
She continued: "I always confuse our actual date by one day and you love me for it. Happy Anniversary my love. Love you always and forever. ."