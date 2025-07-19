Inside Jennifer Love Hewitt's Loving Marriage to Brian Hallisay

The pair met while filming the pilot for the 2011 series Love Bites, but their romance truly ignited during the filming of The Client List the following year.

"I thought he was the most beautiful man I had ever seen in my life," she recalled. "I said to my manager and friend at the time: 'I'm going to marry that man, and I'm going to have his children.' She said, 'Sweetheart, I think everybody thinks they're going to marry that man and have his children.' I was like, 'Yeah, but I'm going to do it. Just watch.'"

While Hewitt felt an instant connection, she described Hallisay's feelings as more of a slow simmer. "He was kind and he was good and close with his family and he was smart," she added.