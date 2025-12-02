Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Flustered After Joy Behar Teases Her for 'Spatchcocking Her Husband'

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis was caught off guard by an out-of-pocket remark Joy Behar made about her marriage. During the Tuesday, December 2, episode of The View, the host, 83, teased the actress, 67, for "spatchcock[ing]" Christopher Guest. Curtis revealed that she learned how to spatchcock a turkey this past Thanksgiving, calling the process "gross and violent."

Source: The View/YouTube Joy Behar teased Jamie Lee Curtis on 'The View.'

Behar was not amused and suggested, "Let’s drop this whole topic." Later in the conversation, she asked Curtis if she needed to "learn how to cook, besides spatchcocking" for her role as Donna Berzatto in The Bear. "You know, I am a marital cook," she quipped. "I’m a maternal cook, meaning I did not learn." Behar quickly cut in, "She spatchcocks her husband." The audience erupted into laughter and applauded as the TV star sat speechless. "We should go on the road, babe," Curtis joked about their banter. "Um, wow. I’m actually blushing, and I don’t blush." Sunny Hostin tried to help the ladies move along by asking Curtis if they should talk about her new movie, Ella McKay. "Thank you, Sunny," the Freaky Friday alum responded. Curtis and Guest have been married since 1984 and share two adopted daughters, Annie, 38, and Ruby, 29.

Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's Scrooge's 'S----- Sister'

Source: MEGA Jamie Lee Curtis guest-starred on 'The View.'

This is not the first awkward interaction Jamie Lee and Joy have had on The View. In 2024, the actress bestowed the hosts with gifts, calling herself "Scrooge's slightly s----- sister." "Slightly?" Joy joked. "Hey now!" Jamie Lee exclaimed, offended. "I’m an old married lady, as you know. Back in the [day], you know. But you know, I am a little Scrooge-y."

Jamie Lee Curtis' Marriage to Christopher Guest

Source: MEGA Jamie Lee Curtis is married to Christopher Guest.

Earlier this year, Jamie Lee gushed over her husband. "I married the funniest dude on the planet," she expressed in a July interview. "Christopher Guest can drop me to the ground with a look, let alone a phrase. It can be annoying to be married to somebody who can use his humor to disarm any natural rage that you might have, but it’s also an amazing blessing." She admitted her man is "less comfortable being in the public eye" than her. "There’s a point when I have to stop the machine a bit," she explained. However, the duo is dedicated to a lasting love. "'Forever.' That’s the term, right? That’s what you’ve vowed to," Jamie Lee said.

Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 40th Wedding Anniversary

Source: MEGA Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have two children.