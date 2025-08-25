PHOTOS 'Freaky Friday' Cast: Where Are They Now? Source: MEGA Find out what your 'Freaky Friday' cast members have been up to 22 years after the original film's release. OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

The beloved body-swap comedy Freaky Friday is back, and the cast is reuniting after 22 years! The sequel, titled Freakier Friday, not only brings back Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan but also features Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal and others. Curious about what your favorite stars have been up to since the original? Keep reading to find out!

"What makes Freakier Friday so special," Curtis shared, "is that amid the laugh-out-loud humor and welcome fan service, there's also a beautiful film here about parenting, coming-of-age, loneliness, grief, loss, and sacrifice." Nisha Ganatra's Freakier Friday is now playing in theaters as a sequel to the 2003 hit directed by Mark Waters. With Curtis and Lohan reprising their roles, critics like Entertainment Weekly's Maureen Lee Lenker praised the sequel for "recapturing and strengthening the magic" of the original film. Hollywood can't seem to get enough of the Freaky Friday concept, and it's no wonder! From the original to variations like Vice Versa (1988), The Hot Chick (2003), and even horror twists such as Freaky (2020) and It's What's Inside (2022), the idea of a mother and daughter swapping lives continues to resonate.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman

Curtis was fresh off Halloween H20 and Halloween Resurrection when she played widowed psychiatrist Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday. Curtis was instrumental in pitching the sequel, telling Entertainment Weekly, "In every country I went to [promote Halloween Ends], the only consistent question I got was 'When are you making another Freaky Friday?'" The Oscar-winning actress continues to shine, recently winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2023. Curtis remains active in the industry and will next star in Ella McCay and a Murder, She Wrote film adaptation.

Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman

Before starring in Freaky Friday as Anna Coleman, Lohan showed off her acting skills in soap operas and other Disney films, including Guiding Light and The Parent Trap. She also landed lead roles in Mean Girls, Just My Luck and The Canyons, among others. Before reprising her role in Freakier Friday, the mom-of-one worked in Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish and Our Little Secret.

Chad Michael Murray as Jake

Murray charmed audiences in the original film as Anna's crush, Jake. "I always thought Jake had a room somewhere, in the closet of his house, where he's got this wonderful Tess shrine," Murray joked ahead of the sequel. Critics hailed his performance in Freakier Friday for embodying the same "oblivious charm and golden retriever energy" that won fans over two decades ago. Murray has appeared in popular series like Gilmore Girls, One Tree Hill and currently stars in Sullivan's Crossing.

Mark Harmon as Ryan Volvo

Harmon reprises his role as Ryan Volvo, Tess' supportive fiancé. He expressed his enjoyment working with Curtis again, saying, "When you look at the long form of life, you're talking about moments with people you liked being with." Harmon is best known for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, a character he portrayed from 2003 to 2021.

Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates

Stephen Tobolowsky returns as the monstrous Mr. Bates in Freakier Friday. Known for his impressive career, Tobolowsky reflected on real-life teachers who inspired his role. He has starred in numerous films and series, including Groundhog Day and Deadwood.

Christina Vidal as Maddie

Vidal portrayed Maddie, Anna's bandmate, and is excited for the Pink Slip reunion in the sequel. "It's almost like no time passed," she said about reuniting with her costars. Vidal has continued her acting career with roles in Training Day and The Terminal List.

Haley Hudson as Peg

Haley Hudson rounds out Pink Slip's trio and is now focused on her music career as part of the band Hudson Rubin. This sequel marks her return to acting after more than a decade, following her work in various films and series throughout the 2000s.

Harold Gould as Alan Coleman

Harold Gould played Anna's grandfather, Alan, in Freaky Friday, and his portrayal has left a lasting legacy. Sadly, Gould passed away in 2010, but his work continues to resonate.

Ryan Malgarini as Harry Coleman

Returning as Anna's younger brother, Harry, Ryan Malgarini was praised for his comedic talent in the original. He has appeared in several other projects since, including Gary Unmarried and Mike & Molly.

Julie Gonzalo as Stacey Hinkhouse

Julie Gonzalo portrayed Stacey, Anna's former best friend turned bully. Gonzalo has had a successful career since, starring in popular series and films, and recently welcomed a son into her family.

Willie Garson as Evan

Willie Garson brought humor as Evan, a character who delighted audiences. The actor, known for his roles on Sex and the City and White Collar, sadly passed away in 2021.

Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei

