Jamie-Lynn Sigler 'Pushed Away' Ex Jerry Ferrara as She Entered 'Deep Depression Spiral' Amid MS Battle: 'He Deserved More'

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler reflected on her post-divorce romance with Entourage costar Jerry Ferrara in her new memoir, And So It Is, which was released on Tuesday, May 5. The couple dated for one year before going their separate ways in 2009. The actors met on the set of the HBO showbiz drama, on which they played love interests, and they "quickly fell into the rhythm of a serious relationship," she wrote.

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler Revealed Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jerry Ferrara dated in 2009.

Soon, the former Sopranos star felt the need to tell him about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she received in 2002. She wrote, "At this point, if I was going to be in an intimate relationship with someone, they had to know. It also became a test: 'Do you really want to be with me?'" Ferrara had the ideal reaction. “He didn’t even flinch," Sigler wrote. "'Yes,' he told me, he wanted to be with me. My diagnosis didn’t scare him off."

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Jerry Ferrara Helped Her Cope With MS Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed her MS diagnosis to him before she went public with the condition.

She looked to Ferrara as her “anchor” and “teacher.” Sigler wrote, "He tried to help me move away from that looped anxious thinking about what everyone thought about me. He taught me that acting could be joyful, he reminded me of my talent, and he lightened my darkness. He taught me that someone who loved you wouldn’t just leave you if you fell apart." She felt she could trust him. "Even if I lost control of my bladder or worse — a person who truly loved you could see you at your absolute worst and still desire you," Sigler wrote.

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler Considered Marrying Jerry Ferrara

In fact, he made Sigler, who was married to former manager AJ Discala from 2003-2006, consider marrying again. She wrote, "We looked into buying a house together. I started imagining a life where I would be open to marriage again and even to starting a family with him." Sigler did not go public with her MS diagnosis until 2016. Behind the scenes, though, she went through "the worst flare of MS symptoms yet." In fact, when the couple returned to the set of Entourage, "the symptoms were getting harder to hide."

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jerry Ferrara Broke Up

Then, their relationship soured. She wrote, "Bound by our roles—¬ he as caretaker, me as patient. I knew he was overwhelmed. I was overwhelmed. I started to resent my situation." They "suddenly started to bicker." She continued, "I found myself picking fights with Jerry just to push him away. I think that I was trying to spare him from what I knew I was about to enter: a deep depression spiral, and I didn’t want to take him with me. He was too good for that. He deserved more."

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Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jerry Ferrara Moved On

Source: MEGA Cutter Dykstra and Jamie-Lynn Sigler wed in 2016, and have two children.

It seems that there are no hard feelings. Sigler went on to marry Cutter Dykstra in 2016, before welcoming kids Beau, 12, and Jack, 8. Ferrara wed Breanne Racano in 2017. They share children Jacob, 7, James, 4, and Jesse, 2 months.

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Source: MEGA Jerry Ferrara and Jamie-Lynn Sigler enjoyed a date night in 2009.