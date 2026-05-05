Jamie-Lynn Sigler Had 'Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars' Go 'Missing' During AJ Discala Divorce: 'This Was Important Money'
May 5 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Jamie-Lynn Sigler opened up about losing “hundreds of thousands of dollars” during her divorce from first husband AJ Discala in her memoir And So It Is…, which released Tuesday, May 5.
The actress, 44, played Meadow Soprano on HBO’s long-running mob drama from 1999-2007, and starred alongside James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, Aida Turturro and Drea de Matteo.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Love Story With AJ Discala
At first, their connection was professional when he became her manager when she was 19.
Not only was she on a hit show, but she was also embarking on a music career.
She released an album, Here To Heaven, in 2001, which featured the single “Crybaby.”
"I was in way over my head, and AJ seemed like the answer to all my problems,” Sigler wrote. “I realize now that he had no real connections, no music industry expertise, and no real knowledge. But at the time, I needed him, so I believed him. And so did my family."
Soon, their connection turned romantic, and she was married to Discala from 2003-2006.
The couple palled around with Jessica Simpson and 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, who were married from 2002-2006.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Divorce Reveals Missing Money
During divorce proceedings, a forensic accountant discovered he was allegedly stealing her hard-earned cash.
In the book, Sigler wrote that she was told to sit down before the accountant dropped the bombshell: “There are hundred of thousands of dollars missing.”
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Although she lost funds, Sigler wasn’t interested in pursuing charges.
"This was important money," she wrote. "My accountant was adamant we try to go after it, but my lawyer explained that if we pursued it, we would probably have to go to court, and there would likely be months of agita and legal bills to follow, and at the end of the day, it was possible that we would be unsuccessful in getting any money."
According to her tome, the accountant told her that her cash was being moved from her corporate account into their joint account for living expenses.
However, a portion of that money would be moved again to an account she did not have access to or know about.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler was Ready to 'Move On'
She still was not interested in pursuing the cash.
"I’m 24-years-old,” she wrote. “There is no amount of money worth more than getting this man out of my life. I’ll make it back in some form one day. I need to move on.”
She continued, "To this day, I don’t know what happened with the money. But I don’t care anymore. That money is a chapter I want closed forever."
Surprisingly, years later, she was offered a Super Bowl commercial for "the exact amount of money that I chose not to pursue in the divorce," she wrote.
Even though Sigler did not move to prosecute him, the law caught up with Discala, who is currently serving jail time.
AJ Discala Charges Revisited
In 2021, Discala was sentenced to 11 ½ years in prison for coordinating a multimillion dollar market manipulation scheme. He was ordered to pay $2.5 million.
“Discala conspired to manipulate trading activity in penny stocks in furtherance of a scheme to defraud the securities market and investing public of millions of dollars,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said when the verdict was released in 2021. “With today’s sentence, Discala has been held accountable for his crimes and the harm he caused to investors.”
In 2018, he was convicted of two counts of securities and wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of securities fraud and four counts of wire fraud of multiple microcap or “penny” stock.