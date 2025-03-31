PHOTOS Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Looks Glam and Grown Up at Junior Prom: Photos Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie looked all grown up at junior prom.

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is all grown up! On Sunday, March 30, the actress, 33, posted photos of her 16-year-old daughter dressed up in full glam for junior prom.

The teen posed in a purple dress with a bedazzled bodice, thigh-high slit and large bow at the hip from Sherri Hill. She polished the look with metallic Christian Louboutin pumps. In one snapshot, Britney Spears' niece smiled as she clipped on her date Joseph Daix's boutonniere. Other images showed her standing with friends, holding a custom bouquet of white and purple flowers and climbing in the car. Maddie also made sure to set aside time for pictures with her family, including Jamie Lynn, her stepdad, Jamie Watson, and her 6-year-old sister, Ivey.

On February 26, Jamie Lynn shared an Instagram Reel helping Maddie try on prom dresses from Girli Girl Boutique. The Zoey 101 star was wearing the purple gown her daughter ultimately chose, while the teen was wearing a strapless gold dress embellished with pearls. Jamie Lynn showed her how to pose, instructing her to place one leg forward and sink into one hip. Meanwhile, Maddie was focused on how big her dress felt in the top. Ivey pranced around the room hyping up her sibling and praised her as a "pageant winner."

Maddie was thrust into the public eye in 2017 when she suffered a freak ATV accident at 8 years old. She was riding in the vehicle when it flipped into a pond at their home, and she stayed underwater for several minutes. Maddie remarkably suffered no brain damage and was released from the hospital after just one week. It took her mother several years to open up about the near-death experience. "When we were finally able to get her out of the water ... and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter," Jamie Lynn revealed in a May 2020 podcast episode of "Better Together With Maria Menounos."

She spoke about the emotional moment more in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said. The actress thought her daughter wasn't going to survive, so she had a pastor come in to perform the last rites. The next day, Maddie opened her eyes and started to recover. "When you have the worst thing you can think of in your life happen to you, it makes you look at everything else differently. You have a lot more gratitude," Jamie Lynn told People in 2022. "That was a miracle. That should be heard. There's a lot of dark things in this world today, and I think that putting something out there like that, that is so wonderful, is something that should be shared, especially when it made so many changes in a lot of lives for the better."

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears shares her daughter Maddie with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge.