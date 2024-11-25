Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's 'in My Feels' as Eldest Daughter Maddie Commits to Playing D1 Softball at University of Southern Mississippi
Jamie Lynn Spears announced some major news about her eldest daughter, Maddie, in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"all in my feels, bc my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss! I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old, fast fwd to today, and that same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college. I feel like I can’t take much credit for anything, bc I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God," the Zoey 101 alum, 33, shared about Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.
She continued: "I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren’t passed on to her or any future generations. I think her story is a true testament to trusting God’s will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for, and I couldn’t be more proud of her! Love you, Maddie🤍🖤💛GO EAGLES 🦅."
Of course, people were elated to hear about Maddie's new venture. One person wrote, "Omg congrats to her!!!!💛💛," while another said, "GOOOOO MADDIE 💛."
A third person added: "So sweet❤️ Go Maddie!!"
The actress, who shares daughter Ivey with husband James Watson, posts about how Maddie survived an ATV accident in 2017.
“Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” she wrote in February. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl.”
“Thinking of Father Mark today, although he is in heaven now, he was always like an angel on earth for us, especially on this day 7 years ago,” she added, referring to the priest who helped her after the incident.
Seven years prior, Maddie was riding an ATC in Kentwood, La., when the vehicle flipped into a pond. Maddie was unconscious and remained underwater for several minutes. She was later airlifted to the hospital, where she was treated for five days and is now fully recovered.