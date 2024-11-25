Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's 'in My Feels' as Eldest Daughter Maddie Commits to Playing D1 Softball at University of Southern Mississippi

"all in my feels, bc my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss! I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old, fast fwd to today, and that same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college. I feel like I can’t take much credit for anything, bc I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God," the Zoey 101 alum, 33, shared about Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

She continued: "I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren’t passed on to her or any future generations. I think her story is a true testament to trusting God’s will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for, and I couldn’t be more proud of her! Love you, Maddie🤍🖤💛GO EAGLES 🦅."