One-On-One With Jamie McGuinness, Professional Soccer Player, And Coach Vibes

Jamie McGuiness is a well-known soccer player who many professionals on the soccer field. Journalists consider him one of the best soccer players because of his strength on the field. His passion for soccer began at a young age, and at 16, he became a professional soccer player in England. Jamie played professionally for 11 years both in England and US. While playing, he studied to become a sports performance specialist alongside coaching. Jamie transitioned from playing to coaching when he retired and has since helped hundreds of young women with athletic scholarships to pursue their dreams of an education and soccer career.

Jamie's training techniques, guidance, and mentorship also helped many young men sign professionally in the MLS and MASL.

Jamie sacrificed his childhood to follow his dreams of becoming a professional soccer player. His goal was a major achievement, as less than 0.01% of soccer players turned professionals in England. He won many awards and accolades in his career journey, including young players of the season from top coaches for his attitude, dedication, and commitment to the game.

Alongside playing professional soccer, Jamie studied to become a sports performance specialist and a sports-specific nutritionist. He also trained and worked with ex- Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the world, David Haye. Jamie’s undying desire and passion led him to explore opportunities to expand his knowledge, and he decided to continue building his career in the US. He got to work with elite professional athletes within the NFL, MLS, and MSL, who, from his training regime, techniques, guidance, and mentorship, helped them take their game to the next level.