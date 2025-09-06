Hot Pics! See JaNa Craig's Jaw-Dropping Moments

Article continues below advertisement

Blooming

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig frequently shares hot photos of herself on her social media accounts.

JaNa Craig served ultimate glam goals while vacationing in Oahu, Hawaii. In one snap, the Love Island star turned heads in a yellow, cleavage-baring cutout dress that enhanced her figure. "My type of therapy 🤙🏾🌴," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Natural Beauty

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

To promote a new episode of Love Island: Beyond The Villa in July, Craig uploaded a photoset that featured a thirst trap, showing her rocking a strapless, corset-style top. She also accessorized with hoop earrings for a more sophisticated look.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Days

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig is also a YouTuber.

Craig oozed elegance and confidence in a vibrant pink dress with cutout details and a tie-front design as she posed on a white outdoor sofa. "Hello Hamptons 🌳 @revolve #revolvesummer #revolvepartner #ad," she shared in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Level Up

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig's YouTube channel has 236,000 subscribers.

During a June getaway to Fiji, Craig flashed her brightest smile in a selfie, showing off her assets in a triangle bikini top with a Christian Dior Oblique monogram pattern. She also sported a bucket hat with the same design. She wrote, "She's baaaacckk 💁🏽‍♀️."

Article continues below advertisement

A Standout Look!

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig appeared on 'Love Island USA' Season 6, finishing in third place with Kenny Rodriguez.

In a sultry photoset in June, the Love Island USA Season 6 finalist put her jaw-dropping assets on full display in a leopard dress with cutouts and a thigh-high slit. "Haters will say its edited 💋 Side note: @luisdollss ATE W MY MAKEUP!‼️" she shared in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Work Mode On!

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez broke up in July 2025.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In April, Craig marked the end of Love Island USA filming with a carousel of photos, which included a snap of herself sitting on a lounge chair while sporting a bust-baring yellow dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Revolve Goddess

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez dated for a year before their split.

For the Revolve Festival, Craig radiated high-fashion energy in an all-white outfit featuring a corset-style mini dress with ruffled detailing, paired with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. She wrote, "Only survived day 2 all thanks to @revolve 🤍#REVOLVEFestival #REVOLVEPartner."

Article continues below advertisement

Chic Style

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig addressed their breakup in an Instagram Story post.

"His prettiest problem," she cheekily captioned an April photoset, in which she paraded her Barbie-like features in a burgundy dress with ring embellishments and cutout details. She complemented the look with a small handbag and open-toed, laced-up high heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Ready to Dive

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram Lizzo namedropped the ex-couple in an unreleased track.

Craig nailed the glam vibe as she highlighted her beach-ready figure in a brown bikini while standing in an indoor pool. "Chocolate Oasis ✨," she shared in April 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer-Ready Look

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig reacted to Lizzo's post, writing, 'LET THEM KNOW LIZZZOOOOO.'

The reality TV star posed in a flattering triangle top bikini with a multicolored pattern and matching high-cut, thong-style bottom during a San Pedro, Ambergris Caye vacation in August 2023. "Life on dnd 🧡💖💛," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

Peachy Peach!

Source: @janacraig_/Instagram JaNa Craig later posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the track.