Hot Pics! See JaNa Craig's Jaw-Dropping Moments
Blooming
JaNa Craig served ultimate glam goals while vacationing in Oahu, Hawaii. In one snap, the Love Island star turned heads in a yellow, cleavage-baring cutout dress that enhanced her figure.
"My type of therapy 🤙🏾🌴," she captioned the post.
Natural Beauty
To promote a new episode of Love Island: Beyond The Villa in July, Craig uploaded a photoset that featured a thirst trap, showing her rocking a strapless, corset-style top. She also accessorized with hoop earrings for a more sophisticated look.
Sunny Days
Craig oozed elegance and confidence in a vibrant pink dress with cutout details and a tie-front design as she posed on a white outdoor sofa.
"Hello Hamptons 🌳 @revolve #revolvesummer #revolvepartner #ad," she shared in the post.
Level Up
During a June getaway to Fiji, Craig flashed her brightest smile in a selfie, showing off her assets in a triangle bikini top with a Christian Dior Oblique monogram pattern. She also sported a bucket hat with the same design.
She wrote, "She's baaaacckk 💁🏽♀️."
A Standout Look!
In a sultry photoset in June, the Love Island USA Season 6 finalist put her jaw-dropping assets on full display in a leopard dress with cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
"Haters will say its edited 💋 Side note: @luisdollss ATE W MY MAKEUP!‼️" she shared in the caption.
Work Mode On!
In April, Craig marked the end of Love Island USA filming with a carousel of photos, which included a snap of herself sitting on a lounge chair while sporting a bust-baring yellow dress.
Revolve Goddess
For the Revolve Festival, Craig radiated high-fashion energy in an all-white outfit featuring a corset-style mini dress with ruffled detailing, paired with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.
She wrote, "Only survived day 2 all thanks to @revolve 🤍#REVOLVEFestival #REVOLVEPartner."
Chic Style
"His prettiest problem," she cheekily captioned an April photoset, in which she paraded her Barbie-like features in a burgundy dress with ring embellishments and cutout details.
She complemented the look with a small handbag and open-toed, laced-up high heels.
Ready to Dive
Craig nailed the glam vibe as she highlighted her beach-ready figure in a brown bikini while standing in an indoor pool.
"Chocolate Oasis ✨," she shared in April 2024.
Summer-Ready Look
The reality TV star posed in a flattering triangle top bikini with a multicolored pattern and matching high-cut, thong-style bottom during a San Pedro, Ambergris Caye vacation in August 2023.
"Life on dnd 🧡💖💛," the caption read.
Peachy Peach!
During a boat ride in Cabo San Lucas in December 2020, Craig revealed her fit figure and plump behind in a two-piece swimsuit with a body chain around her waist. She looked back at the camera as she posed, with her long, dark hair cascading down her back.
"24 looks good on me 🥰🎉🎈," she captioned the post.