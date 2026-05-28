Jane Fonda Slammed After Walking Back on Barbra Streisand Criticism: 'Too Late'

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Jane Fonda is “genuinely shocked” that Barbra Streisand continues to be upset by comments she made in March surrounding her 2026 Oscars tribute to Robert Redford following his September 2025 death at age 89, an insider told The National Examiner. After Streisand sang the title song from their 1973 flick The Way We Were during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Oscars on March 15, Fonda told Entertainment Tonight at an after-party, “I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford? She only made one movie with him. I made four. I have more to say.”

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Source: MEGA Jane Fonda and Barbra Streisand have been in a war of words about Robert Redford's Oscars tribute.

The backlash was heavy. "It’s put her in the doghouse in a lot of social circles,” the source told The National Examiner, including in Malibu where she is "the undisputed queen bee."

Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand was offended by Jane Fonda taking issue with her tribute to the late Robert Redford.

The insider added, "Malibu social circles reacted negatively and that Streisand was offended.” Two-time Oscar winner Fonda, 88, tried to change the situation by speaking positively at the TCM Classic Film Festival last month.

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Jane Fonda Questioned Why Barbra Streisand Delivered Tribute

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda attempted to repair the relationship by saying she thought she was 'being funny' by saying she made more movies with Robert Redford than Barbra Streisand did.

"By the way, Barbra came on the Oscars thing to honor Bob," Fonda said at the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night's Barefoot in the Park screening in Hollywood on Thursday, April 30. "I was on the press line, and I thought I was being funny. I said, 'Why did they ask [Streisand]? I made four movies with him.' But actually, I thought it was fabulous that they had Barbra out there, because that was such an iconic movie and the song was so incredibly beautiful." She added, "Bob would have liked it."

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Jane Fonda and Barbra Streisand's History

Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand felt the apology was 'hollow and staged,' a source claimed.

However, two-time Oscar winner Streisand, 84, feels it's "too little, too late," the outlet claimed. “The damage has already been done," the insider told The National Examiner. "Streisand was very offended when Jane made those catty remarks. It touched a major nerve, and even now the apology feels hollow and staged as opposed to anything genuine.” A source previously told the tabloid the actresses “were hugely competitive over Redford.” “Jane can grovel and try to weasel her way out of this all she wants, but once you’ve crossed Barbra, that’s it,” the insider claimed. “You’re done.”

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Jane Fonda and Robert Redford's History

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda called Robert Redford 'the most gorgeous human being I had ever been with.'

Fonda appeared in four films with Redford, including the 1966 crime caper The Chase, 1968 romantic comedy Barefoot in the Park, 1979 dramatic comedy The Electric Horseman and 2017 romantic drama Our Souls at Night. “He was meant to be in movies,” Fonda said of Redford at the screening on Thursday, April 30. “He was a brilliant movie star. He also was the most gorgeous human being I had ever been with. He was very smart and he was really funny. He loved practical jokes, and he was reckless. Not so reckless that he would have an affair with me…” She continued, “I met him on The Chase and, oh my G--…I mean, we were both married, and I asked him, ‘Do you ever have affairs?’ And he had this weird answer. He said, ‘Well, if I was gonna have an affair, it would be with somebody that was like a hooker.’”

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Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford's History

Source: MEGA Barbra Streisand praised Robert Redford. 'He's very perceptive,' she wrote in her 2023 memoir, 'My Name is Barbra.'