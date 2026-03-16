ENTERTAINMENT Jane Fonda Ignites Feud With Barbra Streisand, Claims Singer Didn't Deserve to Do Robert Redford's Oscars Tribute: 'I Have More to Say' Source: mega 'I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford!' the actress quipped at an Oscars party on Sunday night, March 15. Allie Fasanella March 16 2026, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jane Fonda is miffed that she didn't get the chance to pay tribute to the late Robert Redford at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15. Instead, Barbra Streisand honored the actor — who died at age 89 last fall — during the ceremony's In Memoriam segment. "I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford!" Fonda, 88, quipped on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party.

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Jane Fonda wants to know why she was left out of the Robert Redford tribute at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/jfQk7BgBtp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 16, 2026

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Jane Fonda Admits She Was Smitten With Robert Redford

Source: mega Jane Fonda said she was 'in love' with Robert Redford.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added that Streisand, 83, "only made one movie with him" while she "made four." "I have more to say!" the actress declared with a laugh, before divulging that she "was always in love" with the All the President's Men star. "The most gorgeous human being and such great values," Fonda noted. "And he did a lot for movies, he really changed movies, lifted up independent movies."

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What Did Barbra Streisand Say About Robert Redford?

Source: mega Barbra Streisand called Robert Redford 'an intellectual cowboy' during her tribute.

Streisand, who starred opposite Redford in the 1973 romance film The Way We Were, described him as "brilliant, subtle actor" during her tribute on Sunday night. "We had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in the scene," the legendary songstress told the star-studded audience. Meanwhile, Fonda appeared alongside Redford in 1960’s The Tall Story, 1966’s The Chase, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park and 2017’s Our Souls at Night.

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'He Meant a Lot to Me'

Source: mega Jane Fonda couldn't 'stop crying' about the actor's death in September 2025.

In a statement following his death September 16, 2025, Fonda shared that she was overwhelmed with emotion. "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying," the Oscar winner said. "He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for." Redford confirmed that he and Fonda had a "very special relationship" in an interview with Esquire in 2017, calling her "a very strong woman" and "a force."

Details of Robert Redford's Death

Source: mega Robert Redford was married to Sibylle Szaggars for 16 years.