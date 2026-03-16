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Jane Fonda Ignites Feud With Barbra Streisand, Claims Singer Didn't Deserve to Do Robert Redford's Oscars Tribute: 'I Have More to Say'

composite photo of jane fonda, barbra streisand and robert redford
Source: mega

'I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford!' the actress quipped at an Oscars party on Sunday night, March 15.

March 16 2026, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET

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Jane Fonda is miffed that she didn't get the chance to pay tribute to the late Robert Redford at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

Instead, Barbra Streisand honored the actor — who died at age 89 last fall — during the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.

"I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford!" Fonda, 88, quipped on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars party.

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Jane Fonda Admits She Was Smitten With Robert Redford

image of Jane Fonda said she was 'in love' with Robert Redford.
Source: mega

Jane Fonda said she was 'in love' with Robert Redford.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added that Streisand, 83, "only made one movie with him" while she "made four."

"I have more to say!" the actress declared with a laugh, before divulging that she "was always in love" with the All the President's Men star.

"The most gorgeous human being and such great values," Fonda noted. "And he did a lot for movies, he really changed movies, lifted up independent movies."

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What Did Barbra Streisand Say About Robert Redford?

image of Barbra Streisand called Robert Redford 'an intellectual cowboy' during her tribute.
Source: mega

Barbra Streisand called Robert Redford 'an intellectual cowboy' during her tribute.

Streisand, who starred opposite Redford in the 1973 romance film The Way We Were, described him as "brilliant, subtle actor" during her tribute on Sunday night.

"We had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in the scene," the legendary songstress told the star-studded audience.

Meanwhile, Fonda appeared alongside Redford in 1960’s The Tall Story, 1966’s The Chase, 1967’s Barefoot in the Park and 2017’s Our Souls at Night.

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'He Meant a Lot to Me'

image of Jane Fonda couldn't 'stop crying' about the actor's death in September 2025.
Source: mega

Jane Fonda couldn't 'stop crying' about the actor's death in September 2025.

In a statement following his death September 16, 2025, Fonda shared that she was overwhelmed with emotion.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying," the Oscar winner said. "He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for."

Redford confirmed that he and Fonda had a "very special relationship" in an interview with Esquire in 2017, calling her "a very strong woman" and "a force."

Details of Robert Redford's Death

image of Robert Redford was married to Sibylle Szaggars for 16 years.
Source: mega

Robert Redford was married to Sibylle Szaggars for 16 years.

As OK! previously reported, Redford passed away at his home in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah.

While no cause of death was revealed, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told The New York Times that the he died in his sleep.

The Hollywood icon was also known for his roles in 1969's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1971's The Sting and 1975's Three Days of the Condor.

Redford left behind his wife, German artist Sibylle Szaggars, and two daughters, Shauna and Amy.

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