Famous Animal Welfare Activist Dr. Jane Goodall Dead at 91

Source: MEGA

Dr. Jane Goodall, the famous animal welfare activist, has died at 91 years old.

Oct. 1 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

According to a statement on Wednesday, October 1, from her eponymous institute, she died of natural causes while on a speaking tour in California.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” her institute said.

Inside Jane Goodall's Career

Source: MEGA

Goodall was known for her 60 years of studying chimpanzees in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park.

She was also named as UN Messenger of Peace in 2002.

"We have learned so much," she told People in 2020 about her discoveries. "We've learned how alike chimpanzees are to us, which has changed science perception. In the early 1960s, I was told that the difference between people and animals was one of kind. We were on a pinnacle, and there was an unbridgeable chasm between us and the rest of the animal kingdom."

"Hopefully, we can begin a new era of our relationship with other animals. But we're not there yet," she added.

Source: MEGA

