Jane Lu's Inspiring Journey: From 'Secret Startup' Showpo to a 'Shark' on Shark Tank

The Genesis of Showpo

Against the tumultuous backdrop of the Global Financial Crisis, Jane found herself at a crossroads. Unemployed, burdened with debt, and grappling with a failed business venture, she faced a daunting future. She channeled her energy and passion into creating Fashion brand Showpo.

Jane went to great lengths to keep her new business a secret, even from her parents. Every day, she would pretend to head to a non-existent job, all while clandestinely building her business from scratch.

What distinguished Showpo from its competitors was its groundbreaking approach to marketing. With limited funds, Jane turned to social media, particularly Facebook, to cultivate a community of engaged followers. This strategy, combined with Showpo's distinctive brand voice, allowed the company to flourish even when traditional marketing avenues were inaccessible.

Today, Showpo stands as a testament to Jane's vision and tenacity. With over 3.5 million followers across various social media platforms, Showpo has firmly established itself as a global fashion powerhouse.