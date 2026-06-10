Jane Seymour Plays Coy as She Flashes Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Rumors: 'I’m Committed to This Happiness Forever'
June 10 2026, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET
Jane Seymour further fueled rumors she’s engaged to John Zambetti.
During the Wednesday, June 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 75, played coy when asked whether the buzz was true as she wore a diamond ring on that finger.
“I am wearing a…ring that he gave me,” Seymour started. “What’s interesting is this is a vintage one. When I had it made my size, I was told that Napoleon designed it for Joséphine. What I really love is it has little diamonds here going toward the main one, instead of a solitaire, not alone. We’re together, but we had a life before. All I can say to the answer is I have never been happier in my life, and I’m absolutely committed to this happiness forever.”
“Woah!” host Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed. “That’s called true love.”
The media personality and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, noticed Zambetti was watching the interview from off camera.
“Was that not the most beautiful thing that she just said? How beautiful?” Jones asked, to which the emergency room doctor replied, “She says beautiful things all the time.”
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Just a few days earlier, the couple looked all loved-up as they attended the 33rd annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Century City, Calif., on June 5. Seymour’s ring was on full display, complemented by a sparkly black gown, as she smooched her man on the orange carpet.
Jane Seymour Further Addresses Engagement Rumors
In a joint interview with InStyle on June 9, Seymour and Zambetti further commented on engagement rumors.
"All I can say right now is that we are very happy together," the movie star expressed. "We've been together almost three years. And if or when there is a reason to announce, it will happen. But right now, we are really, really happy where we are. I just wish that anyone could be as lucky as I am."
She added, "We are giggly teenagers. That part's true. That's the embarrassing part, while Zambetti quipped, "We're teenagers at our parent's house, but our parents never come home."
Seymour has been married four times in tota;, most recently to James Keach between 1993 and 2015. On June 8, she told Daily Mail that she was surprised to find love again.
"I am in a committed, healthy, loving relationship and I feel blessed," the Somewhere in Time alum said. "I am so lucky to be this happy, especially at this time in my life. The timing is right."
She continued, "I am very much in love and thrilled with it all. John and I get along very well and earlier this year had a marvelous vacation together which was relaxing."
Seymour and Zambetti were set up on a blind date by mutual friends, as their children knew each other prior. Their first date took place on October 4, 2023, at a Shwayze concert in Malibu, Calif.