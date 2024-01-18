Jane Seymour, 72, Feels 'Intimacy' Is 'Better at My Age Than Ever Before'
Jane Seymour is thriving in her 70s — especially in the bedroom with her boyfriend, John Zambetti.
In an essay for Cosmopolitan's "Sex After 60" digital issue, the actress, 72, admitted her boyfriend is keeping her satisfied — in more ways than one.
“S-- right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience,” she wrote in the article, which was published on Wednesday, January 17. “I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life — it’s not like when you’re younger.”
“I suppose among younger generations, people have s-- first and then say, ‘Oh, by the way, hello. How do you do?'” she added. “The older I get, the more s-- is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone — our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire.”
The star, who has been married four times, is adamant that you can be intimate with your partner later on in life.
“Your s-- life doesn’t need to end at 60. At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that puts blood into a certain area,” she wrote. “When you can figure that out, well, you’re going to be a happy camper.”
“I truly feel s-- and intimacy is better at my age than it ever was before,” she continued. “I actually mean that. And it took being single after my marriages to learn that I don’t have to disappear for s-- and romance to click.”
Seymour also shared she's now making sure she's content, whereas before she would get lost in her relationship. When she first met Zambetti, she wasn't interested as she was focusing on herself — but that quickly changed.
“I was at my happiest, surrounded by friends and family — literally, I think I had 16 of them in the house this one time, from my sisters and their husbands to cousins and even all the grandchildren,” she explained.
“John was immediately exposed to who I really am," she added. “And so despite my active disinterest in romance at the time, he still appreciated me and the privilege it was to see my life. I let him be part of the gang.”