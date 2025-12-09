Janel Parrish Would Be 'So Happy' to 'Revisit' the 'PLL' Universe: 'That Was Such a Special Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Janel Parrish — who played Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff The Perfectionists, would be down for a reunion if it were to unfold in the future. "Absolutely! I am speaking for myself, but I would always be happy to step back into Mona's shoes and revisit the PLL universe. That was such a special time in our lives. It gave us all of our careers, and we're a family. I would totally be open to it. It would be so much fun!" the actress, 37, exclusively told OK! after TJ Maxx debuted the “Maxxinista Express,” a first-of-its-kind double-decker bus designed to bring the thrill of the hunt to life, in L.A. on December 4.

Source: @janelparrish/Instagram Janel Parrish gushed over working on 'PLL.'

"I think that none of us expected the show to become what it was," she continued. "We were very lucky that the show was starting up during that social media era, where people were talking about the show and making it go viral. We're very, very grateful to have been part of that era, and I think it helped our show become what it was. I'll always be very, very grateful to that show in that time in my life." The series, which ran from 2010 to 2017, focused on a group of friends trying to find Alison, played by Sasha Pieterse, who went missing one night. Now that the show is on streaming services, younger users are binge-watching the series. "I think whenever you find out something that you've done has staying power and is getting talked about and watched years later, you just feel really grateful," she said.

Source: @janelparrish/Instagram Janel Parrish said she would be 'open' to working on 'PLL' again.

The starlet, who is married to Chris Long, gushed over how "lucky" she's been in her career to touch so many mediums and "play such different characters." "That's really where I find my joy — to be able to challenge myself and step into different roles and keep up that variety," she noted. "That's what makes me feel creatively fulfilled. I feel like I've been really lucky in that respect." Going forward, the brunette beauty is hoping to tackle Broadway again. "It would be great to get back there as an adult," Parrish, who started out as Young Cosette in the Broadway production of Les Misérables, shared. "We're in such a musical movie era right now with Wicked, so to be able to do a musical would be a dream come true!"

Source: @janelparrish/Instagram The actress is excited about the holiday season.

In the meantime, Parrish, who frequently stars in Hallmark movies, is excited about the holiday season. On December 4, Parrish joined TJ Maxx to debut the “Maxxinista Express,” a first-of-its-kind double-decker bus designed to bring the thrill of the hunt to life, in L.A. Parrish met with fans, unveiled the bus and shared her own Maxxinista rituals – including why TJ Maxx has been part of her family’s holiday traditions for years.

"For as long as I can remember, it was such a bonding experience for my mom and me. We would spend afternoons at TJ Maxx to look through all the treasures. What's so fun about TJ Maxx is you can go to multiple locations in one day and never know what you'll find! That's the beauty of the 'Maxxinista Express'! We're taking 30 contest winners to different TJ Maxx's across the city and then passing it off to Dallas and Miami. We're going around in this beautiful double-decker bus, and I am so happy to be hosting this event!" she gushed. She added, "I love TJ Maxx. I feel like it's a treasure hunt — every time you walk in there, you always seem to find something perfect, whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one. They always have high-quality brands. It's always an amazing value. I was able to find the perfect holiday outfit for this event!"

Source: @janelparrish/Instagram Janel Parrish loves to shop at TJ Maxx!

Additionally, the Hallmark star said TJ Maxx is the best place to shop because they have "everything." "If you're looking for clothes, cute decor, candles, etc. It's a one-stop shop to find the perfect gift!" she concluded. "This is a wonderful way to close out the year!"

Source: TJ Maxx Janel Parrish said the store has everything for everyone!