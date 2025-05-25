Janet Jackson Is ‘Curious’ About How Late Brother Michael’s Documentary Will ‘Turn Out’: His ‘Story Comes First’
Janet Jackson is skeptical about the upcoming Michael Jackson documentary living up to her brother's legacy.
According to an insider, the "All for You" singer, 59, isn't sure how she will feel about Michael.
Janet Jackson's Opinion of the 'Michael' Biopic
"Janet, like everybody else, is extremely curious about how it’s all going to turn out," the source told an outlet of the film, which will be released on October 3.
Janet has been approached about her own biopic but is waiting until film production and promotion wrap on Michael.
"Janet is holding off on any career retrospective project of her own for the time being out of respect for the rest of her family," the insider shared, "including her niece and nephews, who control Michael Jackson’s estate and her nephew, Jaafar [Jackson], who stars in the Michael Jackson biopic."
The source confirmed that getting the movie made was a "group effort" that involved Janet's "extended family."
Jaafar, 28, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, stars as his uncle. The film also features Hollywood vets Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Miles Teller as John Branca and Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson.
John, who served as Michael's lawyer and business advisor, is a producer on Michael as well.
Is Janet Jackson Coming Out With a Documentary?
When Janet gets around to making her own movie, "she knows she has an amazing personal and professional story to tell that is totally different from her late brother’s."
"From her unlikely breakthrough in the late eighties to her three marriages, to 'nipple gate,' Janet has had a crazy career and made music that went around the world," the insider continued. "She will get around to telling her story eventually, but right now, Michael’s story comes first and the whole family is rallying to make sure that the movie is successful."
Janet Jackson's Friendship With Jennifer Lopez
In the meantime, Janet leans on her friend and fellow music icon Jennifer Lopez to reflect on their years in the business.
"The bigger bond between Jennifer and Janet is that, over the last 20 years, they’ve both been through a lot of the same stuff — the ups and downs of the music business, people underestimating them at every turn, and of course the wild turns in their personal lives where they both have gone through high-profile divorces," another insider told a publication. "Janet can look at Jennifer and see what she’s managed to accomplish and be totally proud. This friendship means the world to both of them!"