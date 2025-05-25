Janet Jackson Is ‘Curious’ About How Late Brother Michael’s Documentary Will ‘Turn Out’: His ‘Story Comes First’ 

"Janet, like everybody else, is extremely curious about how it’s all going to turn out," the source told an outlet of the film, which will be released on October 3.

Janet has been approached about her own biopic but is waiting until film production and promotion wrap on Michael.

"Janet is holding off on any career retrospective project of her own for the time being out of respect for the rest of her family," the insider shared, "including her niece and nephews, who control Michael Jackson’s estate and her nephew, Jaafar [Jackson], who stars in the Michael Jackson biopic."