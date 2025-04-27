Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson Have 'Bonded' Over the 'Ups and Downs of the Music Business'
There’s enough room in the music world for more than one diva!
Jennifer Lopez, 55, and Janet Jackson, 58, have both released countless hits since the beginning of their careers and amplified their success with leading roles in movies like The Wedding Planner and Poetic Justice.
Though they could have been at each other’s throats due their similar paths, a source close to the pair revealed the two actually have a close relationship and have used each other in times of need.
“The bigger bond between Jennifer and Janet is that, over the last 20 years, they’ve both been through a lot of the same stuff — the ups and downs of the music business, people underestimating them at every turn, and of course the wild turns in their personal lives where they both have gone through high-profile divorces,” the insider told a news outlet.
The source continued: “Janet can look at Jennifer and see what she’s managed to accomplish and be totally proud. This friendship means the world to both of them!”
Though Lopez was a backup dancer for Jackson in the ‘90s for the “That’s The Way Love Goes” music video, the twosome’s bond reportedly grew within recent years, especially since Lopez’s split from Ben Affleck.
“They’ve been pals and occasional collaborators for more than 30 years, but especially over the last five years, where Jennifer has been so active in movies, in streaming and even in her attempts to relaunch her music career,” the insider told In Touch. “She’s had a guardian angel in the form of Janet cheering her on and even providing some valuable support at key moments.”
Jackson even allowed Lopez to use her song “Control” in the 2019 film Hustlers, which the source said was a “huge deal for Jennifer,” adding, “Janet almost never releases her music for that kind of purpose, and Jennifer will never forget the kindness of that gesture.”
When Lopez was hired to join Jackson on tour in 1993, the “Someone to Call My Lover” singer referred to her as a “very good dancer.” Though Lopez went on to quit the job and focus on her blossoming acting career, Jackson still supported her.
“I said, ‘OK,’ and wished her well and hoped that she would have great success, because that’s not an easy thing to do, but you have to make those moves in your life, especially when you feel it,” Jackson told Vibe.