Janet Jackson, 59, Stuns Fans With Dramatic New Look in Curve-Hugging Black Dress: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson’s new look has fans talking. “Happy New Year! 🎉 Have a blessed 2026! I love u 😘,” Jackson, 59, captioned a carousel of festive photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Showed Off Her Curves in Body-Hugging Dress

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson's New Year's Eve look turned heads with fans.

In the snaps, the “Scream” singer flaunted her curves in a body-hugging, off-the-shoulder black midi dress while striking poses in front of a cream couch. The Grammy-winning singer was in full glam, as her hair was styled in layered waves with full bangs framing her face. She finished the edgy look with knee-high heeled boots and a chic black choker.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @janetjackson/Instagram Janet Jackson turned heads in a body-hugging black dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Compared Janet Jackson to Her Older Sister

Source: MEGA Fans couldn't help but point out Janet's resemblance to her older sister, La Toya Jackson.

“Gurrrrlll u dont age 🌹😍,” one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Over there looking like a s--- auntie 😂😭❤️💕.” "Happy New Year, absolutely stunning as always. 👑🌹😍," a third chimed in. Other fans couldn’t help but note that Janet bore a striking resemblance to her older sister La Toya Jackson. “She looks like her sister LaToya,” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Latoya done got Janet's phone. Somebody go tell Janet, she dancing in the kitchen.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Shared a Tribute Dedicated to Older Sisters

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her sisters, La Toya Jackson and Rebbie Jackson.

Janet paid a heartfelt special tribute to celebrate her sisters La Toya, 69, and Rebbie Jackson’s birthdays in May. Though they share the same birthday, the sisters are six years apart. "I miss you both tremendously and love you incredibly!!!! Have an amazing special day!!! 😘😘😘 your little sister 🥰," the singer captioned a May 2025 post. In the photo, the trio wore matching black and yellow outfits as they smiled for the camera.

Janet Jackson Appeared on 'The Jacksons' Alongside Siblings

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson starred alongside her family on 'The Jacksons' in the late '70s.