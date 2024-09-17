or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Michael Jackson
OK LogoPHOTOS

8 Things to Know About the Jackson 5: Members, Unofficial Breakup and More

the jackson
Source: MEGA

The Jackson 5 was composed of the five Jackson siblings Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

When Was The Jackson 5 Formed?

the jackson
Source: MEGA

Legendary musical group The Jackson 5 was formed in 1964. Managed by Joe Jackson, the pop band went on to become one of the best-selling performers in the music industry.

They were initially known as the Jackson Brothers, but they changed the name after someone suggested The Jackson 5 following their performance at a wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Were the Original Members of The Jackson 5?

the jackson
Source: MEGA

Brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael were the original members of The Jackson 5. They performed in talent shows and clubs before officially signing with Steeltown Records in 1967.

What Was The Jackson 5's First Single?

the jackson
Source: MEGA

In 1968, The Jackson 5 signed with Motown Records and started releasing chart-topping songs and albums. Their first single, "I Want You Back," was an instant hit following its release in 1969.

Article continues below advertisement

The Jackson 5's Debut Album Was Also Successful

the jackson
Source: MEGA

The same year they released their first single, The Jackson 5 officially dropped their debut album, Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5, which featured some of their hit songs like "Can You Remember," "Standing in the Shadows of Love," "Stand!" and "Born to Love You," among others.

They also worked on more albums under Motown Records in the years thereafter, including ABC, Third Album, Maybe Tomorrow, Skywriter, Dancing Machine and G.I.T.: Get It Together, to name a few.

In 1975, The Jackson 5 released their last album, Moving Violation, under the label.

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson
Article continues below advertisement

The Jackson 5 Changed Their Name

the jackson
Source: MEGA

In 1975, The Jackson 5 received a signing offer with Epic Records after ending their contract with Motown Records. However, Jermaine left the band before the release of their first album under their new name, The Jacksons, and was replaced by another Jackson brother Randy.

As The Jacksons, they worked on the albums Goin' Places, Destiny, Triumph, Victory and 2300 Jackson Street. They went on an indefinite hiatus after the arrival of the latter material — which did not feature Michael and Marlon — and they never recorded another one afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

The Jackson 5 Received Several Recognitions

the jackson
Source: MEGA

As they solidified their status in the music industry, The Jackson 5 also became recipients of many accolades and recognitions over the years.

In 1997, Diana Ross inducted The Jackson 5 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Berry Gordy, you promised us four consecutive number one records, and you delivered them all. I’ll never forget it. It was a first in history. And now, there are many more for the Jackson 5. Single after single," Michael said after scoring the milestone.

Their songs were also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Article continues below advertisement

Did The Jackson 5 Break Up?

the jackson
Source: MEGA

In the years after releasing their last album as The Jacksons, the surviving members reunited several times and performed at events and festivals.

“We’ve always said that it’s the fans that make the artist,” Tito told Sister Circle TV. “We go to work, we make music and we do all these other things, but it’s actually the fans who love it and buy it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Where the Members Are Now

the jackson
Source: MEGA

As of press time, Jackie and Marlon are the remaining active members from the original lineup. Tito's son, Taryll Jackson, has been performing with the group as a vocalist since 2023.

Jermaine left the band in 1976 but returned in 1984 when The Jackson 5 changed their name. Outside the group, he has had a successful solo career and TV stints.

On June 25, 2009, Michael died of acute propofol intoxication at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Tito passed away on September 15 after suffering a medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping center earlier that day. A spokesman for his sister Janet told the New York Times that Tito died of a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.