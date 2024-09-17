Home > Photos > Michael Jackson PHOTOS 8 Things to Know About the Jackson 5: Members, Unofficial Breakup and More Source: MEGA The Jackson 5 was composed of the five Jackson siblings Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.

When Was The Jackson 5 Formed?

Legendary musical group The Jackson 5 was formed in 1964. Managed by Joe Jackson, the pop band went on to become one of the best-selling performers in the music industry. They were initially known as the Jackson Brothers, but they changed the name after someone suggested The Jackson 5 following their performance at a wedding.

Who Were the Original Members of The Jackson 5?

Brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael were the original members of The Jackson 5. They performed in talent shows and clubs before officially signing with Steeltown Records in 1967.

What Was The Jackson 5's First Single?

In 1968, The Jackson 5 signed with Motown Records and started releasing chart-topping songs and albums. Their first single, "I Want You Back," was an instant hit following its release in 1969.

The Jackson 5's Debut Album Was Also Successful

The same year they released their first single, The Jackson 5 officially dropped their debut album, Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5, which featured some of their hit songs like "Can You Remember," "Standing in the Shadows of Love," "Stand!" and "Born to Love You," among others. They also worked on more albums under Motown Records in the years thereafter, including ABC, Third Album, Maybe Tomorrow, Skywriter, Dancing Machine and G.I.T.: Get It Together, to name a few. In 1975, The Jackson 5 released their last album, Moving Violation, under the label.

The Jackson 5 Changed Their Name

In 1975, The Jackson 5 received a signing offer with Epic Records after ending their contract with Motown Records. However, Jermaine left the band before the release of their first album under their new name, The Jacksons, and was replaced by another Jackson brother Randy. As The Jacksons, they worked on the albums Goin' Places, Destiny, Triumph, Victory and 2300 Jackson Street. They went on an indefinite hiatus after the arrival of the latter material — which did not feature Michael and Marlon — and they never recorded another one afterward.

The Jackson 5 Received Several Recognitions

As they solidified their status in the music industry, The Jackson 5 also became recipients of many accolades and recognitions over the years. In 1997, Diana Ross inducted The Jackson 5 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Berry Gordy, you promised us four consecutive number one records, and you delivered them all. I’ll never forget it. It was a first in history. And now, there are many more for the Jackson 5. Single after single," Michael said after scoring the milestone. Their songs were also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Did The Jackson 5 Break Up?

In the years after releasing their last album as The Jacksons, the surviving members reunited several times and performed at events and festivals. “We’ve always said that it’s the fans that make the artist,” Tito told Sister Circle TV. “We go to work, we make music and we do all these other things, but it’s actually the fans who love it and buy it.”

Where the Members Are Now

