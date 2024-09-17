8 Things to Know About the Jackson 5: Members, Unofficial Breakup and More
When Was The Jackson 5 Formed?
Legendary musical group The Jackson 5 was formed in 1964. Managed by Joe Jackson, the pop band went on to become one of the best-selling performers in the music industry.
They were initially known as the Jackson Brothers, but they changed the name after someone suggested The Jackson 5 following their performance at a wedding.
Who Were the Original Members of The Jackson 5?
What Was The Jackson 5's First Single?
In 1968, The Jackson 5 signed with Motown Records and started releasing chart-topping songs and albums. Their first single, "I Want You Back," was an instant hit following its release in 1969.
The Jackson 5's Debut Album Was Also Successful
The same year they released their first single, The Jackson 5 officially dropped their debut album, Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5, which featured some of their hit songs like "Can You Remember," "Standing in the Shadows of Love," "Stand!" and "Born to Love You," among others.
They also worked on more albums under Motown Records in the years thereafter, including ABC, Third Album, Maybe Tomorrow, Skywriter, Dancing Machine and G.I.T.: Get It Together, to name a few.
In 1975, The Jackson 5 released their last album, Moving Violation, under the label.
- Tito Jackson, Brother of Michael Jackson and Founding Member of the Jackson 5, Dead at 70
- Michael Jackson's Nose Job From 'Drunk' Doctor 'Started His Plastic Surgery' Spiral, Friend's Ex Reveals
- 10 of the Most Memorable Moments From the VMAs: From Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement to Britney Spears and Madonna's Epic Kiss and More
The Jackson 5 Changed Their Name
In 1975, The Jackson 5 received a signing offer with Epic Records after ending their contract with Motown Records. However, Jermaine left the band before the release of their first album under their new name, The Jacksons, and was replaced by another Jackson brother Randy.
As The Jacksons, they worked on the albums Goin' Places, Destiny, Triumph, Victory and 2300 Jackson Street. They went on an indefinite hiatus after the arrival of the latter material — which did not feature Michael and Marlon — and they never recorded another one afterward.
The Jackson 5 Received Several Recognitions
As they solidified their status in the music industry, The Jackson 5 also became recipients of many accolades and recognitions over the years.
In 1997, Diana Ross inducted The Jackson 5 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
“Berry Gordy, you promised us four consecutive number one records, and you delivered them all. I’ll never forget it. It was a first in history. And now, there are many more for the Jackson 5. Single after single," Michael said after scoring the milestone.
Their songs were also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Did The Jackson 5 Break Up?
In the years after releasing their last album as The Jacksons, the surviving members reunited several times and performed at events and festivals.
“We’ve always said that it’s the fans that make the artist,” Tito told Sister Circle TV. “We go to work, we make music and we do all these other things, but it’s actually the fans who love it and buy it.”
Where the Members Are Now
As of press time, Jackie and Marlon are the remaining active members from the original lineup. Tito's son, Taryll Jackson, has been performing with the group as a vocalist since 2023.
Jermaine left the band in 1976 but returned in 1984 when The Jackson 5 changed their name. Outside the group, he has had a successful solo career and TV stints.
On June 25, 2009, Michael died of acute propofol intoxication at the age of 50.
Meanwhile, Tito passed away on September 15 after suffering a medical emergency at a New Mexico shopping center earlier that day. A spokesman for his sister Janet told the New York Times that Tito died of a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.