or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > janet jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Janet Jackson Is 'Grateful for Every Day' After Experiencing Health Issues: She's 'a Fighter'

Photos of Janet Jackson
Source: @janetjackson/Instagram

Janet Jackson displayed resilience after her jaw-dropping Las Vegas concert.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 8:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a dazzling display of resilience, Janet Jackson poured her heart into her jaw-dropping Las Vegas concert residency, electrifying audiences at the Resorts World Theatre with an unforgettable two-hour, 43-song set.

The "Escapade" hitmaker showcased a masterful blend of her greatest hits alongside hidden gems that left fans buzzing.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janet Jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson performed a two-hour set in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

“[It’s] everything you’d expect from the superstar performer,” raved Time Out’s Ryan Slattery.

Highlighting her iconic moves, The Hollywood Reporter’s Melinda Sheckells chimed in, “She hit all her best moves.”

Article continues below advertisement
Janet Jackson Las Vegas Concert
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson gave it all during her Las Vegas concert residency.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Las Vegas Weekly’s Amber Sampson gushed, “We got to experience the full spectrum of her enduring talent.”

Article continues below advertisement

With the initial run proving to be an overwhelming success, Jackson surprised her adoring fans by announcing an extension of her residency into May. “Janet is the darling of the Vegas Strip right now, but it’s taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” an insider revealed to Life & Style.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janet Jackson
Source: Getty / David M. Benett

Janet Jackson extended her Las Vegas residency through May 2025.

MORE ON:
janet jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

They divulged that the 58-year-old powerhouse has faced “some major challenges” in recent years. “While Janet is a very private person, it’s no secret she’s had a number of health issues.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janet Jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson has been fighting on despite alleged health conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

Casting back to 2008, the pop legend endured a frightening health scare when she was rushed to the hospital during a sound check for her Rock Witchu tour in Montreal. “The reason was kept very hush-hush, but it definitely took a huge toll on her,” the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Janet Jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson has had a history of health scares, dating back to 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

But Jackson’s incredible spirit shines through! “Janet’s a fighter, though. She made it through and these days, she really is living her best life. She’s grateful for every day and looking forward to the future.”

The rumor mill even got so intense that Jackson hit back after a report circulated that she had throat cancer in 2016.

“Remember…believe it when you hear it from my lips. The rumors are untrue,” the message read. “I do not have cancer. I am recovering. My doctor’s have approved my concerts as scheduled in Europe, and as I promised the postponed shows will be rescheduled. Thank you for your prayers and love.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.