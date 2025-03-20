Janet Jackson Is 'Grateful for Every Day' After Experiencing Health Issues: She's 'a Fighter'
In a dazzling display of resilience, Janet Jackson poured her heart into her jaw-dropping Las Vegas concert residency, electrifying audiences at the Resorts World Theatre with an unforgettable two-hour, 43-song set.
The "Escapade" hitmaker showcased a masterful blend of her greatest hits alongside hidden gems that left fans buzzing.
“[It’s] everything you’d expect from the superstar performer,” raved Time Out’s Ryan Slattery.
Highlighting her iconic moves, The Hollywood Reporter’s Melinda Sheckells chimed in, “She hit all her best moves.”
Meanwhile, Las Vegas Weekly’s Amber Sampson gushed, “We got to experience the full spectrum of her enduring talent.”
With the initial run proving to be an overwhelming success, Jackson surprised her adoring fans by announcing an extension of her residency into May. “Janet is the darling of the Vegas Strip right now, but it’s taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” an insider revealed to Life & Style.
They divulged that the 58-year-old powerhouse has faced “some major challenges” in recent years. “While Janet is a very private person, it’s no secret she’s had a number of health issues.”
Casting back to 2008, the pop legend endured a frightening health scare when she was rushed to the hospital during a sound check for her Rock Witchu tour in Montreal. “The reason was kept very hush-hush, but it definitely took a huge toll on her,” the source shared.
But Jackson’s incredible spirit shines through! “Janet’s a fighter, though. She made it through and these days, she really is living her best life. She’s grateful for every day and looking forward to the future.”
The rumor mill even got so intense that Jackson hit back after a report circulated that she had throat cancer in 2016.
“Remember…believe it when you hear it from my lips. The rumors are untrue,” the message read. “I do not have cancer. I am recovering. My doctor’s have approved my concerts as scheduled in Europe, and as I promised the postponed shows will be rescheduled. Thank you for your prayers and love.”