Janet Jackson Backup Dancer Rubs Hands on Singer's Chest in Sensual Las Vegas Residency Performance
Janet Jackson's still got the moves at 58!
The "All for You" singer wasn't afraid to get a little bit racy at the opening show to her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World on Monday, December 30.
The high-energy concert featured a packed set list with a whopping 43 songs, several costume changes and even a live feed camera in her dressing room before her encore.
One of the most scandalous moments came during Jackson's performance of her song "If" from her Janet album, when a back-up dancer stood behind her and sensually rubbed his hands over her chest while she sported a form-fitting, black leather bodysuit.
The move appeared to be a nod to a photo from the 1993 album's cover in which the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer was topless with two hands cupping her b------ from behind.
Jackson's energetic performance for her new Las Vegas residency comes 20 years after she and Justin Timberlake's infamous halftime show wardrobe malfunction shocked the world.
As OK! previously reported, the "Nasty" artist and the *NSYNC star were performing "Rock Your Body" at the Super Bowl when Timberlake tore off a large piece of Jackson's top, leaving her chest exposed on live television. Despite it being an accident, Jackson faced backlash from furious football fans who thought it was inappropriate.
"The decision to have a costume reveal at the end of my halftime show performance was made after final rehearsals," she said in a statement one day after the Super Bowl. "It was not my intention that it go as far as it did. I apologize to anyone offended — including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL."
In a 2018 sit-down with her brother Randy Jackson, Janet admitted she "couldn't get away from" the controversy because it was "everywhere."
"People wishing ill of you, people coming up to my brothers and saying things, wishing I was put away," she recalled. "It can take its toll on you emotionally, so I just stayed focused on my work, stayed close to friends, stayed in touch with family and that was enough for me to pull through."
She opened up on the controversy once again in a 2022 interview for her Janet documentary and confirmed she was still friendly with the "Mirrors" singer.
"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion," she said at the time. "And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s gotta stop. Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends."