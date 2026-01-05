Janet Jackson, 59, Teases a 'Treat' for Fans in 2026 After Showing Off New Look

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson teased a sweet surprise for her fans after turning heads with her slim figure. "I feel that we had an incredible 2025, but I think everybody’s in for a treat in 2026," Jackson, 59, said in a video posted to X.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson with a message before 2026 pic.twitter.com/4HOeUp1fA6 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 1, 2026 Source: 2Cool2Blog/X Janet Jackson teased a 'treat' for fans in a video posted via X.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Teased a 'Treat' For Fans

Source: 2Cool2Blog/X Janet Jackson teased a 'treat' for her fans in 2026.

The "Any Time, Any Place" singer appeared in full glam in the video, her honey-blonde curls bouncing as she teased the news, bundled up in a gray zip-up sweater and black scarf. Though she didn’t give any additional context, fans were quick to speculate that new music could be on the way, marking her first time in over a decade following the 2015 release of her eleventh studio album, Unbreakable. "Janet Jackson is amazing. Is it too much to hope that she puts out an album in 2026?" one fan wrote on social media, while another added, "OMG AN ALBUM? YES YESSS & YESSSSSS‼️‼️‼️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰▪️💎."

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Debuted New Look

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson debuted a new look in December 2025.

The exciting announcement comes as the singer stole the spotlight with a festive, holiday look on New Year's Eve, flaunting her slim figure in a body-hugging, off-the-shoulder black midi dress. Her layered waves and full bangs added to the edgy look, while a sultry choker and knee-high black boots gave the outfit a flirty finish. “Happy New Year! 🎉 Have a blessed 2026! I love u 😘,” she captioned the jaw-dropping series of photos on December 31. “Gurrrrlll u dont age 🌹😍,” one fan replied in the comments section. Another user added, “Over there looking like a s--- auntie 😂😭❤️💕.” "Happy New Year, absolutely stunning as always. 👑🌹😍," a third chimed in.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Jackson Gave Rare Insight Into Life as a Mother

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson's son, Eissa Al Mana, marked his ninth birthday earlier this month.

Although Jackson has yet to break her silence on her musical return, she recently gave fans a rare look into her life as a mother. The singer, who welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana in 2017 at age 50 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, celebrated her child’s 9th birthday in style with a fun, video game-themed cake.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @janetjackson/Instagram Janet Jackson's son marked his ninth birthday earlier this month.

Janet Jackson's Son Marked His 9th Birthday

Source: MEGA Janet Jackson is known to keep her son out of the spotlight.