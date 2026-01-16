Janice Dickinson's Bloody Face Revealed in Gruesome Never-Before-Seen Photos After Fall Left Her Face Permanently Disfigured
Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
The devastating injuries that left Janice Dickinson permanently disfigured were shown in never-before-seen photos.
The former supermodel appeared in chilling images shared by a news outlet on Friday, January 16, sitting in a hospital bed with a bloodied face. Wounds on her nose and chin oozed blood, and a deep cut marked the top left corner of her face.
Janice Dickinson's Bloodied Face Was Revealed in Never-Before-Seen Photos
In another photo shared by a news outlet, Dickinson sat in her pajamas, her injuries now scabbed over, with a deep purple bruise forming along the edge of her chin.
According to the outlet, doctors reported that no surgical or non-surgical treatment could fix the television personality's injuries.
Janice Dickinson Suffered a Nasty Fall in 2022 While Filming Reality TV Show
The former America's Next Top Model host suffered a fall in 2022 while filming ITV's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here in a South African jungle.
Dickinson spoke out about the incident in July 2023, calling it the "most frightening night of my life."
“I thought, 'Geez, I’ll never work again.' I thought that because I was badly damaged," the model told The U.S. Sun. "Certainly too damaged to go back on the show. I had blood, bruises up and down my face and there were gaping wounds. It really knocked my confidence."
- Tamar Braxton Reveals Near-Fatal Experience Left Her 'in a Pool of Blood' With Fractured Nose: 'I Almost Died'
- Brandi Glanville's Mysterious Health Nightmare: Reality Star Seeks Help From Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow While Exposing Her Swollen Face in New Photo
- Janice Dickinson's Bold Claim: Liam Neeson Has the 'Biggest' P----- in Hollywood
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Janice Dickinson's Healing Process Was 'Agony'
Although her injuries didn't require stitches, she explained they had to "clean the wounds really well."
"It was agony cleaning all the dirt and gravel off of my face, it was horrible," she explained. “For medical reasons, I had weeks and weeks and weeks of the doctors putting red light laser on my face to help shrink the wounds and it worked."
Dickinson called the three-month healing process "tough," adding, "But I’m not the type of person that stares at her face like: ‘What does the mirror say about me today?’”
Janice Dickinson Sued ITV in September 2025
Dickinson filed a bombshell lawsuit in September 2025 against ITV Studios, claiming she believed her fall was caused by sleep medication she received from a medic, The Mirror reported. As a result of the fall, she claimed she suffered “permanent traumatic scarring across multiple areas of her face, including the lips and mouth area, both cheeks, the chin and lower face,” per the lawsuit.
She is suing the production company for allegedly failing in its duty of care and is seeking a little less than one million dollars in compensation.