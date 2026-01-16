Janice Dickinson's Bloody Face Revealed in Gruesome Never-Before-Seen Photos After Fall Left Her Face Permanently Disfigured

Article continues below advertisement

The devastating injuries that left Janice Dickinson permanently disfigured were shown in never-before-seen photos. The former supermodel appeared in chilling images shared by a news outlet on Friday, January 16, sitting in a hospital bed with a bloodied face. Wounds on her nose and chin oozed blood, and a deep cut marked the top left corner of her face.

Janice Dickinson's Bloodied Face Was Revealed in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Source: MEGA Janice Dickinson's bloody face was shown in never-before-seen photos.

In another photo shared by a news outlet, Dickinson sat in her pajamas, her injuries now scabbed over, with a deep purple bruise forming along the edge of her chin. According to the outlet, doctors reported that no surgical or non-surgical treatment could fix the television personality's injuries.

Janice Dickinson Suffered a Nasty Fall in 2022 While Filming Reality TV Show

Source: MEGA Janice Dickinson suffered a fall while filming 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here' in 2022.

The former America's Next Top Model host suffered a fall in 2022 while filming ITV's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here in a South African jungle. Dickinson spoke out about the incident in July 2023, calling it the "most frightening night of my life." “I thought, 'Geez, I’ll never work again.' I thought that because I was badly damaged," the model told The U.S. Sun. "Certainly too damaged to go back on the show. I had blood, bruises up and down my face and there were gaping wounds. It really knocked my confidence."

Janice Dickinson's Healing Process Was 'Agony'

Source: MEGA Janice Dickinson's injuries took three months to heal.

Although her injuries didn't require stitches, she explained they had to "clean the wounds really well." "It was agony cleaning all the dirt and gravel off of my face, it was horrible," she explained. “For medical reasons, I had weeks and weeks and weeks of the doctors putting red light laser on my face to help shrink the wounds and it worked." Dickinson called the three-month healing process "tough," adding, "But I’m not the type of person that stares at her face like: ‘What does the mirror say about me today?’”

Janice Dickinson Sued ITV in September 2025

Source: MEGA Janice Dickinson filed a lawsuit against the production company in September 2025.