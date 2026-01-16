or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Janice Dickinson
OK LogoHEALTH

Janice Dickinson's Bloody Face Revealed in Gruesome Never-Before-Seen Photos After Fall Left Her Face Permanently Disfigured

Photo of Janice Dickinson
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson's bloody face was revealed in never-before-seen photos after a 2022 fall overseas left the former supermodel permanently disfigured.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The devastating injuries that left Janice Dickinson permanently disfigured were shown in never-before-seen photos.

The former supermodel appeared in chilling images shared by a news outlet on Friday, January 16, sitting in a hospital bed with a bloodied face. Wounds on her nose and chin oozed blood, and a deep cut marked the top left corner of her face.

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dickinson's Bloodied Face Was Revealed in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo fo Janice Dickinson's bloody face was shown in never-before-seen photos.
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson's bloody face was shown in never-before-seen photos.

In another photo shared by a news outlet, Dickinson sat in her pajamas, her injuries now scabbed over, with a deep purple bruise forming along the edge of her chin.

According to the outlet, doctors reported that no surgical or non-surgical treatment could fix the television personality's injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dickinson Suffered a Nasty Fall in 2022 While Filming Reality TV Show

Photo of Janice Dickinson suffered a fall while filming 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here' in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson suffered a fall while filming 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here' in 2022.

The former America's Next Top Model host suffered a fall in 2022 while filming ITV's I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here in a South African jungle.

Dickinson spoke out about the incident in July 2023, calling it the "most frightening night of my life."

“I thought, 'Geez, I’ll never work again.' I thought that because I was badly damaged," the model told The U.S. Sun. "Certainly too damaged to go back on the show. I had blood, bruises up and down my face and there were gaping wounds. It really knocked my confidence."

MORE ON:
Janice Dickinson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Janice Dickinson's Healing Process Was 'Agony'

Photo of Janice Dickinson's injuries took three months to heal.
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson's injuries took three months to heal.

Although her injuries didn't require stitches, she explained they had to "clean the wounds really well."

"It was agony cleaning all the dirt and gravel off of my face, it was horrible," she explained. “For medical reasons, I had weeks and weeks and weeks of the doctors putting red light laser on my face to help shrink the wounds and it worked."

Dickinson called the three-month healing process "tough," adding, "But I’m not the type of person that stares at her face like: ‘What does the mirror say about me today?’”

Janice Dickinson Sued ITV in September 2025

Photo of Janice Dickinson filed a lawsuit against the production company in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Janice Dickinson filed a lawsuit against the production company in September 2025.

Dickinson filed a bombshell lawsuit in September 2025 against ITV Studios, claiming she believed her fall was caused by sleep medication she received from a medic, The Mirror reported. As a result of the fall, she claimed she suffered “permanent traumatic scarring across multiple areas of her face, including the lips and mouth area, both cheeks, the chin and lower face,” per the lawsuit.

She is suing the production company for allegedly failing in its duty of care and is seeking a little less than one million dollars in compensation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.